Netanyahu ahead of UNGA speech: We're in a vital war against Iranian axis

Israel’s battle against Iranian proxies helps protect Western countries, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Dutch counterpart Dick Schoof, ahead of his speech Friday morning to the United Nations General Assembly. “Israel's war against Iran's axis of evil is vital not only in ensuring its future but also the future of the West as a whole,” the Prime Minister’s Office said as it described Netanyahu’s message to Schoof. Netanyahu arrived in New York on Thursday morning, two days later than anticipated, due to his decision to scale up IDF efforts to push Hezbollah out of southern Lebanon.

He took the step one year into the constrained IDF-Hezbollah cross-border war in a push to allow over 60,000 Israelis evacuated during the last year to return home to their northern border communities.Netanyahu is among scores of heads of state and government addressing the UN this week to mark the high-level portion of its 79th opening session.

The UN General Assembly, September 24, 2024. (credit: PERRY BINDELGLASS) Many of the speakers called for ceasefires in Israel’s war against Iranian proxies Hamas on its southern border and Hezbollah on its northern one. In many cases, they painted Israel as the aggressor.

Calling on Israel to implement a ceasefire