Netanyahu ahead of UNGA speech: We're in a vital war against Iranian axis

Israel’s battle against Iranian proxies helps protect Western countries, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Dutch counterpart Dick Schoof, ahead of his speech Friday morning to the United Nations General Assembly.

“Israel's war against Iran's axis of evil is vital not only in ensuring its future but also the future of the West as a whole,” the Prime Minister’s Office said as it described Netanyahu’s message to Schoof.

Netanyahu arrived in New York on Thursday morning, two days later than anticipated due to his decision to scale up IDF efforts to push Hezbollah out of southern Lebanon.

He took the step one year into the constrained IDF-Hezbollah cross-border war in a push to allow over 60,000 Israelis evacuated during the last year, to return home to their northern border communities.

Netanyahu is among scores of heads of state and government addressing the UN this week, to mark the high-level portion of its 79th opening session. The UN General Assembly, September 24, 2024. (credit: PERRY BINDELGLASS)

Many of the speakers called for ceasefires in Israel’s war against Iranian proxies Hamas on its southern border and Hezbollah on its northern one. In many cases, they painted Israel as the aggressor.

They have, in particular, called on Israel to halt its intense strikes on Hezbollah targets. Netanyahu is expected to make Israel’s case to the UNGA.

Existential threats

He also discussed the existential threats Israel faces with Schoof and Serbian President Aleksander Vucic. That conversation focused in particular on efforts for the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal to secure the release of the remaining 101 captives in that enclave.

Vucic spoke with Netanyahu about hostage Alon Ohel, 23, who holds Serbian citizenship.

"I would like to raise one issue which is of the utmost importance for us. It's the hostage issue and we would like to see those people freed as soon as possible," Vucic said.

"We have one Serbian citizen and we hope that if there are any chances to get these people back to their parents, to their kids, to their sisters and brothers, to their families, that would be very important for us."

“We have one Serbian citizen and we hope that if there are any chances to get these people back to their parents, to their kids, to their sisters and brothers, to their families, that would be very important for us.”

Netanyahu told Vucic, “The relations between Serbia and Israel are exceedingly good and getting better each day. “But we both have a goal – to return all our hostages safely back to Israel, including Alon Ohel, who is held captive by the Hamas terrorists. It’s unconscionable. The family is suffering.

“I appreciate the fact that you have extended your government’s support for this. All civilized countries have to stand together to end this monstrosity. So I thank you for your friendship and your efforts on behalf of the hostages,” Netanyahu said.