'Enough is enough': Israeli officials respond to IDF's Lebanon ground operation

Israeli officials and ministers have expressed their support and blessings for Israel's ground operation in southern Lebanon, which began on Monday night as tensions between Hezbollah and Israel continued to escalate.

Israel's ground operation in Lebanon marks the first IDF operation in the country since the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

One of the first official reactions to the invasion came from MK Moshe Solomon of the Religious Zionist Party, who made a post on X/Twitter blessing Israel's endeavors as it initiated the ground operation before the IDF made an official announcement confirming that troops had entered Lebanon.

"I bless the security forces on beginning the ground maneuver. Without Israeli control in southern Lebanon and without destroying Hezbollah capabilities above and below ground, we cannot hope for the return of the residents to their homes," Solomon wrote.

Shortly after the post was shared, Solomon deleted it.

Once the Israeli military had confirmed the IDF ground operation, former prime minister and MK Naftali Bennett made a post on X expressing his support for the Israeli troops while mentioning some of the recent acts of terror that the Lebanese Hezbollah group had initiated.

"Over the past year, Hezbollah terrorists have murdered dozens of Israelis, including 12 children, on a soccer field, fired thousands of rockets at us, hit our villages of Metula, Shlomi, and the kibbutzim, and forced us to evacuate the north of the country of its inhabitant," Bennet wrote.

'Enough is enough'

"Enough is enough," he added. "Every IDF soldier who crosses the border fence into Lebanese soil knows that he is doing so to protect the citizens of Israel. May Hashem protect our soldiers. The entire nation stands behind you," he concluded.

Former Israeli government spokesperson Elyon Levy addressed the Israeli citizens who have been displaced from their homes in northern Israel due to the consistent rockets fired into the area by Hezbollah in the North.

"Destroying homes along the border and displacing 60,000 Israelis who have been homeless for a year is more than an 'annoyance.' It’s the reason Israel is now forced to do what we’ve spent all year trying to avoid and push Hezbollah away," Levy wrote.