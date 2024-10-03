IDF's 252nd Division eliminates nearly 500 Gaza terrorists over last months

Over the last three months, troops of the IDF's 252nd Division have eliminated over 450 terrorists in the Gaza Strip, the IDF reported on Thursday afternoon.

The terror operatives were reportedly killed via a combination of close-quarters combat engagements and airstrikes.

Further, over the previous weeks, 252nd Division troops have conducted targeted raids in central Gaza, the IDF added.

Armed terrorists moving northward

Moreover, IDF soldiers continued to operate to uncover underground terror facilities and have located and destroyed a network of tunnel routes estimated to have been around eight kilometers long, the military continued. Israeli troops operate overnight in the Gaza Strip. Photo published October 3, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF also reported that this week, the 14th brigade identified dozens of armed terrorists moving northward in the Gaza Strip.

The terrorists dispersed after the IDF targeted them with artillery, airstrikes, and mortar fire, the IDF military noted.