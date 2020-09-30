13 Uman pilgrims returned on flights to Israel with COVID-19

Thirteen pilgrims to the Ukrainian city of Uman who returned to Israel last week on flights from Ukraine or Belarus have been diagnosed with COVID-19, having contracted the disease during their travels abroad, according to the Health Ministry. In addition, another 46 travelers returning to Israel were also diagnosed with the coronavirus having been affected in the countries they visited. Anyone returning from Belarus and Ukraine was required to go into quarantine, some at home and some in the government coronavirus hotels. According to the Health Ministry however, some of those who were required to be in isolation broke their quarantine. Their names have now been passed to the police. At least 4,500 Breslov hassidim and others flew out from Israel in the hopes of celebrating the Rosh Hashana holiday in Uman, the resting place of the founder of the Breslov hassidic sect Rabbi Nachman of Breslov. At least 2,000 pilgrims made it into Uman before Ukraine closed its borders to foreign travellers at the end of August, while another 2,500 sought to enter in September through neighboring Belarus. The Ukrainian authorities ultimately denied them permission to enter and they spent Rosh Hashanah in several Belarusian cities. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Images emerged after Rosh Hashanah of several hundred pilgrims dancing and celebrating indoors in a marquee tent without social distancing or wearing masks.