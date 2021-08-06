17 couples recently immigrated from India marry in Israel

A group of Bnei Menashe couples who recently immigrated to Israel remarried in a shared ceremony in Israel on Wednesday - which is the largest amount of couples of that group to marry at one time.

Together with Shavei Israel, an organization that encourages diaspora Jews to strengthen their bond with Israel and the Jewish people, the couples remarried at their absorption center in Ayanot youth village in central Israel.

Before the ceremony, they completed their formal conversion to Judaism by the Chief Rabbinate.

Some of these Indian immigrants waited years until they could move to Israel. They were finally able to make the move with the help of Shavei Israel and the Aliyah and Integration Minister and Blue and White MK Pnina Tamano Shata

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

"For generations, Israeli governments have pledged to encourage and absorb immigration from all over the world, and I have raised the banner to help as many immigrants as possible who’re facing problems in the process of immigrating to Israel," said Shata.

All the couples plan to settle in the city of Nof HaGalil in the north of the country.