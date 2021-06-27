The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

18-year-old cancer patient miraculously begins to walk in summer camp

Zichron Menachem, an organization that supports cancer patients under age 25 as well as their families, offers special retreats for children being treated for cancer.

By NELL SCHWARTZ  
JUNE 27, 2021 13:10
A Rachashei Lev volunteer with a cancer patient; the ‘Party Ambulance’ rolls up next to a child in his own ambulance; volunteers gather around a patient for a photo (photo credit: COURTESY RACHASHEI LEV)
A Rachashei Lev volunteer with a cancer patient; the ‘Party Ambulance’ rolls up next to a child in his own ambulance; volunteers gather around a patient for a photo
(photo credit: COURTESY RACHASHEI LEV)
A miracle occurred over the weekend at the Zichron Menachem camp in Cyprus. Romy Shoham, an 18-year-old girl with cancer who has been paralyzed for over a year, attended the week-long getaway and within two days was walking and even running.
Zichron Menachem, an organization that supports cancer patients under age 25 as well as their families, offers special retreats for children being treated for cancer where, for a week, children “can leave the hospital, leave their parents, get away from the sad looks people give them because they may be bald, and just enjoy being a kid” said founder and chairman of the camp Chaim Menachem.
Although these camps are often seen as places of miracles, Romy’s case was one of a kind. After battling cancer for 5 years - Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2016 and then Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2019 - Romy is a clear fighter. In January 2021 she was partially paralyzed and used a wheelchair daily. While she attended rehabilitation often, she could not walk independently and was very weak.
Her progress over the past few years had been slow, and her parents constantly tried to motivate her to keep battling her illness. “I always told her to work on the power of positive thinking and trying to have a good mental well-being, but I know it’s easier said than done," said Romy’s father, Noam Shoham. Yet just last week while at the summer camp trip in Cyprus, Romy was up and walking, even participating in a complicated ropes course.
The trip took off from Jerusalem on Thursday the 17th and on Sunday the 20th, Romy’s parents received a video from the trip of their daughter being active without any help. Claudia and Noam described it as a miracle, for just months before she needed help walking and standing up. They said they couldn't help but sob with joy when they saw pictures and video footage of Romy that day.
Chaim expressed that stories like Romy’s are not uncommon for Zichron Menachem trips and that it is proof that the camp’s mission is working. “The doctors take care of the body while we deal with the mind and spirit. If a child is happy and their wellbeing is taken care of, it brings the body more strength to fight the disease,” he said, and that indeed seems to be the case for Romy and countless other kids.
“She is such an amazing girl, with so many opportunities,” said Romy’s parents. They expressed that the joy Zichron Menachem brings their daughter helps her in more ways than simply offering fun memories.
Started in 1990 by Chaim and Miri Ehrental after their son, Menachem, died of leukemia at the age of 15, Zichron Menachem became a safe haven that the Menachem’s wished they had during their own experience with their son. Any family is welcomed with open arms at the organization, no matter their religion.


Tags Jerusalem children cancer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to fix its surrogacy law - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett, Biden must work together to prevent gov't collapse - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Prime Minister Bennett: A new beginning for Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

An ‘apartheid’ conference at the Knesset? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by