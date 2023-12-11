Israel-Hamas War - What happened on day 66?
Israel's war in Gaza could finish by February, officials speculate • 559 soldiers wounded in Gaza since IDF's invasion began; 1,600 wounded since October 7
Gallant: Hamas terrorists, including those involved in Oct. 7, surrendering in Gaza
Hamas is crumbling and its last strongholds falling, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.
Many of the Hamas terrorists surrendering to the IDF were involved in the October 7 massacre, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated on Monday evening during a televised address.
"Hamas is on the verge of dissolution, the IDF is taking over its last strongholds," Gallant said.
He added that Israel has no intention to maintain a permanent presence in the Gaza Strip.
Rocket sirens heard in Netiv HaAssara
Rocket sirens were heard in Netiv HaAssara.
Silver lining in US college presidents’ testimony - analysis
The comments do not go unchallenged and the challenge is fierce.
Call it a sign of the times.
On December 8, two days after the presidents of three prestigious East Coast US universities were unable to tell a Congressional committee that calling for the genocide of Jews on campus violates their schools’ codes of conduct, Stanford University — another elite US school, but this one on the West Coast — issued this statement:
"In the context of the national discourse, Stanford unequivocally condemns calls for the genocide of Jews or any peoples. That statement would clearly violate Stanford's Fundamental Standard, the code of conduct for all students at the university."
IDF, Shin Bet chiefs meet in Khan Yunis
Rockets pound center as IDF invasion death toll passes 100.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Chief Ronen Bar met in Hamas’s southern Gaza capital of Khan Yunis on Monday night to demonstrate IDF progress.
“We are deepening our gains in northern Gaza, the South, and underground,” Halevi said.
Bar stated, "There is no force which can stand up to the combined force" of the IDF soldiers and the Shin Bet combat forces.
Israel's cabinet agrees to continue ban on Palestinian workers
The decision to stall the entry of Palestinian workers was made for security reasons.
Palestinians from the West Bank will not be allowed back into Israel for work after the Security Cabinet voted against it on Sunday night in accordance with a recommendation from the Socio-economic Cabinet.
Israel stalled the entry of Palestinian workers following Hamas's massacre on October 7. The decision was made for security reasons, especially following reports that Gazan workers supplied Hamas with key information for its attack.
IDF aircraft strikes terrorist cell after rockets launched into northern Israel
IDF aircraft struck Hezbollah targets that were responsible for several launches into northern Israel on Monday, the IDF said.
Shortly thereafter, the air force destroyed a position from which the firing had originated, the military added.
Additionally, the IDF said it identified a mortar shell fired into northern Israel on Monday evening that fell into an open area.
Amid war, Israeli Bedouin deal with mental health issues
Compounded by an already complex reality, more Bedouin citizens are seeking out help.
When Nasser Haduba, 50, a resident of the unrecognized Bedouin village of Abu Talul, approached his doctor at the local health clinic in the Neve Midbar Regional Council, to consult about his 10-year-old daughter regressing into bed wetting after the outbreak of the war, the Jewish doctor suggested he reach out to his village’s social worker.
"We don't have a social worker," Haduba later recalled. "(Bed wetting regression) is an issue that can happen to other families here, but nobody wants to talk about it. When it comes to mental health and trauma services, here there are no services."
EU to propose sanctions over violence by Israel settlers in West Bank - Borrell
The European Union will propose to EU governments that they impose sanctions on extremist settlers committing acts of violence against Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, said the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
"We will work on proposing sanctions on extremist settlers in the West Bank," Borrell told a news conference on Monday after a EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.
Violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank has increased since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.
Go to the full article >>
White House: US concerned about reports Israel has used white phosphorus
The United States is concerned about reports Israel has used white phosphorus and will be seeking more information, White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Air Force One on Monday.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities