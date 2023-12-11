Many of the Hamas terrorists surrendering to the IDF were involved in the October 7 massacre, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated on Monday evening during a televised address.

"Hamas is on the verge of dissolution, the IDF is taking over its last strongholds," Gallant said.

He added that Israel has no intention to maintain a permanent presence in the Gaza Strip.

During his address, the defense minister spoke directly to Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar telling him either to surrender or face death on the battlefield.

He said that Hamas terrorists in Jabalia and Shejaia are being brought down, though they had thought they were unbeatable.

Next, he said that Hamas forces who surrender are saying they do not have enough ammunition or food.

Questioned about a security zone around Gaza, Gallant responded saying that anything that serves the military campaign is something Israel needs to do. The fighting will not be short, he added.

No intention of being in Gaza permanently

Nevertheless, the defense minister said, “There is no intent to stay permanently in the Gaza Strip.”

Further, he added that IDF commanders are taking big risks in a variety of strategic directions to save the lives of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas.

Pressed whether the US is setting a deadline for Israeli operations, he replied, “The war will end when its goals are achieved…I take with seriousness what America does…and we will find a way to help the US to help us.”