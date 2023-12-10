October 7 massacre rave victims honored in new exhibit

In normal times, a music festival is a haven of joy and beauty. Colorful revelers sway under vibrant curtains, surrounded by captivating art installations.

However, as visitors enter "6:29: A Memorial and Commemoration Exhibition for the Nova Community," they are confronted with a complex array of emotions amidst the breathtaking displays.

The new exhibition at the Tel Aviv Expo meticulously recreates the Nova Barai festival, encompassing both its original splendor and the grim remnants of the horrific massacre that unfolded on that fateful day.

The poignant exhibition, organized by the Nova festival producers in collaboration with numerous organizations and participants, faithfully reconstructs the square where the devastating Hamas attack took place on October 7.

The exhibition will run for a minimum of two weeks, with an entrance fee of NIS 50, serving as both a donation to the Nova community and a means to cover the exhibition's expenses. Burnt cars at the ''Nova'' exhibition (credit: REUVEN CASTRO)

What is there?

Among the original artifacts on display are the spandex curtains, concert stages that fell victim to the attack, bullet-riddled toilet cubicles, charred vehicles, and the bar adorned with untouched bottles. The food stands from the festival (credit: REUVEN CASTRO)

Even the sound equipment once operated by Matan Lior, the festival's sound engineer who tragically lost his life in the massacre, can be found. Advertisement

What does it look like?

Visitors to the exhibition will navigate through scattered tents, mats, and beanbags, encountering a blend of artwork and informative signs providing insight into the Nova community. The toilet cubicles pierced by the terrorists' shots (credit: REUVEN CASTRO)

A focal point within the exhibit is the "Corner of Loss and Reality," showcasing shirts, colorful bags, pairs of shoes, books, and beauty products, each carrying a poignant tale from those present at the festival. The organizers extend an invitation to the families of victims and abductees, working closely with the Lahav 433 police unit representatives stationed at the exhibition, to help identify and reclaim personal belongings.

Throughout the exhibition, screens display dedicated video clips, artistic projections, and other means of conveying the haunting final moments experienced at the festival grounds.

The primary objectives of the exhibition are to pay homage to the lives lost, raise awareness about locating missing individuals and securing the release of abductees. As visitors witness exuberant youth dancing to the music on one screen, they are simultaneously confronted with the desolation that followed the massacre on the other. An evocative soundtrack of specially curated trance music from the past two decades plays softly in the background.

"Many grieving parents have reached out, seeking solace and a safe space to find comfort," shared Omri Sassi, one of the Nova Festival producers. "Our goal is to allow people to experience what we went through and, above all, to remember our fallen friends and brothers. The exhibition required significant time and minimal funding, and we rely on the support of the general public to finance future projects."

Reut Feingold, the exhibition director, expressed, "The commemoration corner offers the audience a chance to meet the faces and names of the hundreds of souls taken prematurely. This exhibition tells not only a tragic tale but portrays a community that embodies hope, resilience, and unity in the face of darkness. We invite the audience to witness the vision of light emerging from an abyss of despair and to join us in praying for the safe return of our missing loved ones."

Amidst attempts to deny the events of October 7, Omri Kochavi, producer and founder of Nova, emphasized the necessity of the exhibition, stating, "We cannot allow anyone to erase the truth of what transpired. We still have a long journey ahead.

"Nova is no longer just a party; it is a community, a tribe that represents the guiding light for others. Not only does our Nova audience look up to us, but the entire Israeli public looks to us as an example. We implore all Israelis to recognize us as a united community and provide us with the strength and resources to keep moving forward. Our ultimate goal is to keep marching and, eventually, return to the dance floor."

The commemorative exhibition opened today in the presence of the country's president and families of the victims. Yael Bar Zohar moderated the ceremony, featuring performances by Harel Sekat, Mosh Ben Ari, and Marina Maximilian Blumin.

President Isaac Herzog said during the ceremony: "This display leads us through it, seeking to give expression and grasp at the same time both the enormous pain for those who lost their lives and the stubborn choice to fight to continue to return to life.

This is a display that to a large extent holds within it the essence of our life here. Since that terrible Shabbat and the striving for life of a generation that suffered a terrible blow and another will rise from ashes and dust and march forward."