The IDF struck about 450 targets in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, eliminating many Hamas terrorists in Khan Yunis as Israeli forces continued their advance in southern Gaza, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

In one incident, three terrorists were identified by soldiers from the 7th Brigade and struck by a UAV. Two of the terrorists were eliminated and the third revealed the location of other terrorists who were hiding in a military complex and planning to fire rockets at Israeli forces.

The forces on the ground, together with the air force, eliminated the terrorists.

Maj. N., the fire support commander of the 7th Brigade, stated that "The persistent and professional work of the fire support personnel in cooperation with the forces of the brigade in the field and the forces of the Air Force led to the closing of the circle quickly - we located and eliminated all the terrorists in the incident." IDF soldiers operate in the southern Gaza Strip. December 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Navy strikes Hamas targets along coast

The Navy also struck several Hamas targets in the central and southern Gaza Strip in the past day, using shells and precision weaponry to target Hamas military sites, outposts, observation posts, and weapons warehouses.