Rockets hit central Israel, Pentagon deploys reinforcements

Rockets hit central Israel, eleven injured • Pentagon deploys additional reinforcements • Lebanon-Syria border crossing temporarily closed
Blinken calls Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer about regional deesclation
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed necessary steps for regional de-escalation with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, according to a statement from the State Department.
The press release stated that Blinken emphasized the importance of creating a day-after plan that provides "governance, security, and reconstruction." He and Dermer discussed the state of humanitarian conditions in Gaza, and reviewed steps Israel has taken to improve the situation.
The two officials discussed a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon, and Blinken reemphasized the US's "ironclad" support for Israel.
Pentagon deploys additional reinforcements to Israel
The Pentagon says it has ordered the deployment of additional ballistic missile defense destroyers, fighter squadron and tanker aircraft, and several B-52 long-range strike bombers to the Middle East.
The Pentagon says these forces will begin to arrive in the coming months as the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group prepares to depart.
Lebanon-Syria border crossing temporarily closed following Israeli strike - report
Lebanon's Public Works and Transportation Minister Ali Hamie announced on Friday that a border crossing in the northeast of the country had been temporarily closed following an Israeli strike, according to Lebanese media.
According to Hamie, the strikes happened on the Syrian side of the border, the border was temporarily closed but was reopened for private vehicles shortly after.
Rockets hit central Israel, eleven injured, several rescued from damaged building
Several people were trapped in a building in Tira and had to be reduced by firefighting teams.
Several people were injured after sirens sounded in central Israel early on Saturday morning, according to Israeli media.
Sirens sounded across central Israel in Herzilya, Ranana, Kfar Saba, and Tira.
תיעוד רגע הפגיעה בטירה; פצוע במצב בינוני פונה מהזירה@galdjerassi pic.twitter.com/fRr1MgDqSN— גלצ (@GLZRadio) November 2, 2024
Magen David Adom reported eleven injuries, all of which were evacuated to Meir and Bellinson Medical Centers.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says