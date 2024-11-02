Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

Rockets hit central Israel, Pentagon deploys reinforcements

Rockets hit central Israel, eleven injured • Pentagon deploys additional reinforcements • Lebanon-Syria border crossing temporarily closed

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Missile interception seen from Ashkelon (photo credit: REUTERS)
Missile interception seen from Ashkelon
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Blinken calls Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer about regional deesclation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed necessary steps for regional de-escalation with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, according to a statement from the State Department.

The press release stated that Blinken emphasized the importance of creating a day-after plan that provides "governance, security, and reconstruction." He and Dermer discussed the state of humanitarian conditions in Gaza, and reviewed steps Israel has taken to improve the situation.

The two officials discussed a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon, and Blinken reemphasized the US's "ironclad" support for Israel.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Pentagon deploys additional reinforcements to Israel

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Pentagon says it has ordered the deployment of additional ballistic missile defense destroyers, fighter squadron and tanker aircraft, and several B-52 long-range strike bombers to the Middle East.

The Pentagon says these forces will begin to arrive in the coming months as the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group prepares to depart.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Lebanon-Syria border crossing temporarily closed following Israeli strike - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Lebanon's Public Works and Transportation Minister Ali Hamie announced on Friday that a border crossing in the northeast of the country had been temporarily closed following an Israeli strike, according to Lebanese media.

According to Hamie, the strikes happened on the Syrian side of the border, the border was temporarily closed but was reopened for private vehicles shortly after.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Rockets hit central Israel, eleven injured, several rescued from damaged building

Several people were trapped in a building in Tira and had to be reduced by firefighting teams.

By YUVAL BARNEA
Footage of a rocket strike on Tira, November 2, 2024. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)
Footage of a rocket strike on Tira, November 2, 2024.
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Several people were injured after sirens sounded in central Israel early on Saturday morning, according to Israeli media.

Sirens sounded across central Israel in Herzilya, Ranana, Kfar Saba, and Tira.

Magen David Adom reported eleven injuries, all of which were evacuated to Meir and Bellinson Medical Centers.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 101 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says