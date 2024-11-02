IDF eliminates Hezbollah commander Jaafar Khader Faour, responsible for first rockets on Oct. 8

The IDF eliminated Jaafar Khader Faour, the commander of the missile and rocket array of Hezbollah's "Nasser" Unit in southern Lebanon, the military announced on Saturday evening.

An Israel Air Force fighter jet, in cooperation with Northern Command, killed Faour in the Jouaiyya area in southern Lebanon.

An additional commander of the drone unit was also eliminated along with Faour, the IDF noted.

Faour was responsible for firing rockets and drones at northern Israel from eastern Lebanon, and his unit was the first to fire at Israel on October 8, 2023, giving the order to begin the conflict along Israel's northern border.

He was also responsible for firing rockets at the Golan Heights, which killed Israeli civilians, including Noa and Nir Baranes from Kibbutz Ortal, and the attack on Majdal Shams that killed 12 children, the military stated. Hezbollah terrorist and commander Jafar Khidr Fa'ur eliminated by the IDF, November 2, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Faour was also responsible for the recent rocket fire on Metulla on Thursday, which resulted in the death of five civilians.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.