Israel's Knesset in uproar over Israel Katz becoming new defense minister

Following the uproar that began with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s dismissal of outgoing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday night, The Knesset has approved new government appointments in a rare Thursday Plenum.

Israel Katz has been appointed Defense Minister, and Gideon Sa'ar as Foreign Minister. Additionally, Ze'ev Elkin's appointment as minister was also approved in the plenum.

The session, which began at approximately 8:00 p.m. and lasted until after 1:00 a.m., had members of the Knesset from all sides hurling insults and attacks at each other.

During Communication Minister Shlomo Karhi’s speech against the opposition, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid shouted at him, calling him, “Poison, draft dodger, absolute zero.”

A total of 58 Knesset members supported the new appointments with no opponents, as every opposition member chose to leave the plenum as a show of protest for Gallant's dismissal.

Social media storm

Likud member Tali Gottlieb attacked Gallant on social media after news of his dismissal, supporting Netanyahu’s choice.

“A security minister with defeatist statements, with statements undermining the Prime Minister during war must go,” she wrote on X/Twitter on Tuesday.

Katz’s appointment caused a storm in Israeli society, with mass protests and a second ‘Gallant Night’ ensuing across the country, as many unhappy citizens took to social media to express their disapproval.

“I thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for the trust he placed in me in appointing me to the position of Minister of Defense,” Katz posted.

"I accept this responsibility with a sense of mission and holy fear for the security of the State of Israel and its citizens."

“This is like that time Caligula made a horse his consul,” one user responded.

Lloyd Austin

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed his gratitude to Gallant for his service, saying he looked forward to “having that same good partnership and working relationship with Israel’s next Minister of Defense.”