Explosions in Syria, Hamas ejected from Qatar
Explosion heard in countryside of Aleppo • After Hamas rejection of hostage deal, US asked Qatar to expel the group • Pentagon chief speaks with new Israeli defense minister
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with new Israeli defense minister Israel Katz on Friday for the first time since he took office, the Pentagon said.
"Secretary Austin reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security and support for its right to defend itself," a Pentagon readout of the call said.
After Hamas rejection of hostage deal, US asked Qatar to expel the group
The United States has told Qatar that Hamas's presence in Doha is no longer acceptable after the Palestinian militant group rejected in recent weeks the latest proposal to achieve a hostage deal, a senior administration official told Reuters on Friday.
Qatar then made the demand to Hamas leaders about ten days ago, the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.
Qatar, alongside the United States and Egypt, has played a major role in rounds of so far fruitless talks to broker a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages the militant group is holding in the Gaza Strip.
Explosion heard in countryside of Aleppo, Syria, Sana state news agency
An explosion heard In the vicinity of the city of Al-Safira in the countryside of Aleppo, Syria, state news agency Sana reported on early on Saturday.
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says