Civilian killed in Lebanon, US envoy in Israel amid Hezbollah ceasefire efforts

IDF issues evacuation warnings for buildings in Dahiyeh • US Senate blocks bid to halt some Israel military sales

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers operate in Lebanon, November 11, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers operate in Lebanon, November 11, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel at war: What happened on day 411?

802 IDF soldiers have died since October 7 • Hezbollah fires fewer rockets

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, November 11, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, November 11, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“A military government in Gaza is not part of the goals of the war, but a dangerous and irresponsible political act,” former defense minister Yoav Gallant said Wednesday.

Civilian unlawfully embedded with IDF killed by Hezbollah fire in southern Lebanon

IDF soldier killed, two wounded in same incident • Ze'ev Erlich, 70, entered Lebanon with forces without authorization from Northern Command

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Ze'ev Erlich. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Ze'ev Erlich.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

An Israeli civilian who was brought into a southern Lebanese warzone was killed by enemy fire Wednesday, Binyamin Regional Council announced Wednesday evening.

The Jerusalem Post understands that the civilian was brought into Lebanon unlawfully.

US envoy arrives in Israel to try sealing Hezbollah ceasefire

The diplomacy aims to end a conflict that has inflicted massive devastation in Lebanon since Israel went on the offensive against Hezbollah in September.

By REUTERS, HANNAH SARISOHN, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein speaks to the media after meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon November 19, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)
U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein speaks to the media after meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon November 19, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)

US envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Israel on Wednesday to try to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah group, Israeli media reported. 

Following his arrival, Hochstein met with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, and the meeting concluded late on Wednesday evening, according to a KAN News report.

Hamas spokesperson's house targeted in Lebanon strike - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The home of Hamas's Spokesperson Jihad Taha was allegedly targeted in a strike in Al-Bass in the city of Tyre in Lebanon, KAN News reported in the early hours of Thursday, citing Lebanese reports. 

Dozens killed in Israeli air strikes on several houses in Beit lahiya, northern Gaza - report

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Dozens were killed and wounded in Israeli air strikes on several houses in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, medics told Reuters early on Thursday.

IDF issues evacuation warnings for three buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

IDF spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee issued evacuation warnings for three buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs, in a post on X/Twitter in the early hours of Thursday. 

 

US Senate blocks bid to halt some Israel military sales

All of the votes in favor of the measure came from Democrats, while "no" votes came from both Democrats and Republicans.

By REUTERS
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during a press conference regarding legislation that would block offensive U.S. weapons sales to Israel, with Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Peter Welch (D-VT) at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during a press conference regarding legislation that would block offensive U.S. weapons sales to Israel, with Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Peter Welch (D-VT) at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

The US Senate on Wednesday blocked legislation that would have halted the sale of some US weapons to Israel, which had been introduced out of concern for the human rights of Palestinians in Gaza.

