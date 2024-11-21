Civilian killed in Lebanon, US envoy in Israel amid Hezbollah ceasefire efforts
IDF issues evacuation warnings for buildings in Dahiyeh • US Senate blocks bid to halt some Israel military sales
Israel at war: What happened on day 411?
802 IDF soldiers have died since October 7 • Hezbollah fires fewer rockets
"A military government in Gaza is not part of the goals of the war, but a dangerous and irresponsible political act," former defense minister Yoav Gallant said Wednesday.
Civilian unlawfully embedded with IDF killed by Hezbollah fire in southern Lebanon
IDF soldier killed, two wounded in same incident • Ze'ev Erlich, 70, entered Lebanon with forces without authorization from Northern Command
An Israeli civilian who was brought into a southern Lebanese warzone was killed by enemy fire Wednesday, Binyamin Regional Council announced Wednesday evening.
The Jerusalem Post understands that the civilian was brought into Lebanon unlawfully.
US envoy arrives in Israel to try sealing Hezbollah ceasefire
The diplomacy aims to end a conflict that has inflicted massive devastation in Lebanon since Israel went on the offensive against Hezbollah in September.
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Israel on Wednesday to try to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah group, Israeli media reported.
Following his arrival, Hochstein met with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, and the meeting concluded late on Wednesday evening, according to a KAN News report.
Hamas spokesperson's house targeted in Lebanon strike - report
The home of Hamas's Spokesperson Jihad Taha was allegedly targeted in a strike in Al-Bass in the city of Tyre in Lebanon, KAN News reported in the early hours of Thursday, citing Lebanese reports.
Dozens killed in Israeli air strikes on several houses in Beit lahiya, northern Gaza - report
Dozens were killed and wounded in Israeli air strikes on several houses in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, medics told Reuters early on Thursday.
IDF issues evacuation warnings for three buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs
IDF spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee issued evacuation warnings for three buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs, in a post on X/Twitter in the early hours of Thursday.
Go to the full article >>
US Senate blocks bid to halt some Israel military sales
All of the votes in favor of the measure came from Democrats, while "no" votes came from both Democrats and Republicans.
The US Senate on Wednesday blocked legislation that would have halted the sale of some US weapons to Israel, which had been introduced out of concern for the human rights of Palestinians in Gaza.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says