IDF reviews report of hostage killed in Gaza, IAF intercepts drone
Hostage families strive for Trump meetings • Beirut's suburbs hit by waves of Israel Air Force strikes
Israel Air Force intercepts drone off coast of Haifa
The Israel Air Force intercepted a drone off the coast of Haifa on Saturday night, the IDF announced shortly after the incident.
It added that the drone was launched from Lebanon, although no sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.
Hostage families strive for Trump meeting amid fear of captives' winter survival in Gaza
With now less than two months until Trump takes office, the families' efforts to secure meetings with Trump or members of his incoming administration have been unsuccessful.
The families of American hostages held in Gaza say they cannot wait until President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in January before meeting with him and members of his cabinet to secure the release of the 101 remaining captives, including six Americans.
During a meeting at the White House almost two weeks ago, President Joe Biden encouraged the hostages' families to meet with the incoming administration.
'Negotiator-in-chief': Trump to prioritize bringing hostages home, incoming WH spox. says - report
Israeli families of hostages and officials advocating for their release are closely monitoring US President-elect Donald Trump’s moves.
Incoming White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Walla on Saturday that President-elect Donald Trump plans to implement tougher sanctions on Iran, take a hard stance on terrorism, and reinforce support for Israel.
"President Trump will be America's negotiator-in-chief and will prioritize bringing innocent hostages back home," she said.
Hamas says Israeli female hostage killed in northern Gaza, IDF reviewing incident
The IDF said that it is reviewing the information, adding that it could not currently confirm or refute its authenticity.
Hamas's armed wing spokesman, Abu Obeida, claimed on Saturday that a female Israeli hostage had been killed in an area of northern Gaza that the IDF had struck.
In the same message, he claimed, "The danger still threatens the life of another female (prisoner) who was with her," implying that another female Israeli hostage was wounded. Her status remains unclear.
The IDF later stated that it is "currently reviewing the information" and cannot "confirm or refute its authenticity."
IDF dismantles Iran-made cannon pointed at Israel on Mount Dov
The discovery was made by the 810th Brigade and the Alpinist Unit who have searched the thicketed terrain on Mount Dov over the past two months.
IDF troops identified and dismantled an Iranian-made canon pointed toward the state of Israel on Mount Dov in southern Lebanon, the military reported on Saturday afternoon.
The discovery was made by the 810th Brigade and the Alpinist Unit who have searched the thicketed terrain on Mount Dov over the past two months.
Beirut's suburbs hit by waves of Israel Air Force strikes
The IAF conducted further strikes on Hezbollah targets in Dahieh on Saturday afternoon, the IDF reported.
The Israel Air Force (IAF) completed additional intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah terror targets in Dahiyeh, a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut, the military confirmed on Saturday evening.
Targets included Hezbollah command centers and other terrorist infrastructure, which were embedded within civilian areas, the IDF said.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says