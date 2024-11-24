IDF 36th Division raid 150 targets, kill dozens of terrorists in two month Lebanon operation

The IDF's 36th Divison raided over 150 targets and killed dozens of terrorists during a two-month operation throughout southern Lebanon, Israel's military announced on Sunday evening.

It said the targets that were struck and the elimination of the terrorists were conducted through aerial strikes and close-quarters combat.

The 36th Division also located weapons, rocket launch sites, underground infrastructure, and combat compounds, which, the IDF emphasized, "posed a threat to the State of Israel."

Additionally, soldiers of the 18th Brigade established operational control of an area that had a large number of terrorists embedded within it, held dozens of weapons, and hundreds of buildings were used for terrorist activities.

The IDF said it killed the located terrorists and destroyed the aforementioned findings. Weapons located and confiscated by the IDF in southern Lebanon, published November 24, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

In footage released by the IDF, a soldier from Brigade 188 can be seen in an underground tunnel, explaining that it was used for Hezbollah terrorists to live in.

Documenting the inside of a Hezbollah tunnel

Pointing to the various objects in the tunnel, the soldier explained," What you see here is the space for the Hezbollah terrorists to stay. Here are the mattresses underground."

"There is space for cooking, batteries, and charging phones, allowing a long stay. We found a lot of weapons in this space," he continued.

In additional activities, soldiers of the Golani Bridgae killed several terrorists in dozens of activities in southern Lebanon, the IDF said.

It also announced that soldiers of the Yahlom Unit located and dismantled central Hezbollah compounds and targets that were reportedly stocked with weapons and combat equipment.