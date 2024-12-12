'Post' reports from inside Syria, CENTCOM lands to observe IDF withdrawal from Lebanon

JPost Military Correspondent Yonah Jeremy Bob reports on the ground in Syria following the fall of the Assad regime, December 11, 2024 (YONAH JEREMY BOB)

The Jerusalem Post, on Wednesday, participated in a dramatic visit to an abandoned Syrian base at Tel Kudne in southern Syria, embedded with the IDF, as part of the first Israeli media visit to that country since the 1973-4 Yom Kippur War and armistice.

To the Post’s best knowledge, the last time an affiliated reporter visited Syria, was Abraham Rabinowitz, who visited multiple times between the end of the 1973 Yom Kippur War and the 1974 armistice.

Standing on the top of Tel Kudne, which was the site of an intense battle during the 1973 War, the Post was able to see nearby the village of Kudne below as well as the village of Jaba, and other Syrian villages and hills deeper into the distance.

Looking to the Israeli side of the border, I was able to see Alonei Habashan and Keshet, which are slightly east of the Gamla National Park and Katzrin in the Golan.