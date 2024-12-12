Gallant discusses Israel, ceasefire deal, with US officials senators during Washington visit

Former defense minister Yoav Gallant said that he met with US officials and senators to discuss Israel's war and achieve a possible hostage deal during his visit to Washington in a Wednesday video address posted to X/Twitter.

Gallant met with the officials and senators at the White House and Capitol Hill.

"We discussed the unprecedented success of the State of Israel during the ‘seven-front war against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. We also discussed the recent fall of the [Syrian] regime as a result of these actions," Gallant said.

He added that a ceasefire and hostage deal was also discussed.

"Achieving a hostage agreement is possible," Gallant said.