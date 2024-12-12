Jerusalem Post
Gallant discusses Israel, ceasefire deal, with US officials senators during Washington visit

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 12, 2024 09:15

Former defense minister Yoav Gallant said that he met with US officials and senators to discuss Israel's war and achieve a possible hostage deal during his visit to Washington in a Wednesday video address posted to X/Twitter.

Gallant met with the officials and senators at the White House and Capitol Hill.

"We discussed the unprecedented success of the State of Israel during the ‘seven-front war against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. We also discussed the recent fall of the [Syrian] regime as a result of these actions," Gallant said.

He added that a ceasefire and hostage deal was also discussed.

"Achieving a hostage agreement is possible," Gallant said.

