Israel still waiting for list of live hostages, Netanyahu likely to choose IDF intel over Mossad

Israel is waiting on Hamas for a list of live hostages it is planning to release in deal • Netanyahu wants to delay attacking Iran at some later date

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Netanyahu likely to choose IDF intel over Mossad on Houthis, delays direct strike on Iran

If there is a major Iranian strike or counter-strike against Israel, the IDF is on the hot seat for failing to prevent hits.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will likely prefer what appears to be an IDF intelligence recommendation to respond to the latest Houthi ballistic missile attack with a direct counterattack against the group over what Mossad chief David Barnea supposedly recommended – a direct attack against Iran.

Netanyahu appears to favor the military intelligence approach because he wants to hold out for potentially attacking Iran at some later date – likely not until after Trump has taken office.

Israel still waiting for list of live hostages from Hamas, sources tell 'Post'

There are gaps - some of which can be bridged, and some are very difficult, the sources said, a week after there were optimistic indications that a deal could be reached.

By AMICHAI STEIN, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A security source told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday that Israel is still waiting on Hamas for a list of live hostages it is planning to release in the talked-about deal. Without the list, advancement on the talks will be extremely difficult, if not impossible, the source added. 

Additionally, a working group delegation was still in Qatar on Sunday evening to attempt to advance talks. This is not a senior team.

Sources also told The Jerusalem Post that there is some progress in hostage deal negotiations. However, there are substantial difficulties on the path to a deal.

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 100 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.