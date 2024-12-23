Israel still waiting for list of live hostages, Netanyahu likely to choose IDF intel over Mossad

Demonstrators call for the return of the Gaza hostages in a hostage deal, December 14, 2024. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

A security source told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday that Israel is still waiting on Hamas for a list of live hostages it is planning to release in the talked-about deal. Without the list, advancement on the talks will be extremely difficult, if not impossible, the source added.

Additionally, a working group delegation was still in Qatar on Sunday evening to attempt to advance talks. This is not a senior team.

Sources also told The Jerusalem Post that there is some progress in hostage deal negotiations. However, there are substantial difficulties on the path to a deal.