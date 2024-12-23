Jerusalem Post
Some gaps have narrowed in elusive Gaza ceasefire deal, sides say

By REUTERS

Gaps between Israel and Hamas over a possible Gaza ceasefire have narrowed, according to Israeli and Palestinian officials' remarks on Monday, though crucial differences have yet to be resolved.

A fresh bid by mediators Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to end the fighting and release the hostages has gained momentum this month, though no breakthrough has yet been reported.

A Palestinian official familiar with the talks said while some sticking points had been resolved, the identity of some of the Palestinian prisoners to be released by Israel in return for hostages had yet to be agreed, along with the precise deployment of IDF troops in Gaza.

IDF troops unearth over 100 explosives, 20 launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2024 01:58 PM
Wall to be built allowing function of Sderot-Ashkelon train line
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2024 01:08 PM
Alleged Israeli strikes reported in Damascus area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2024 12:41 PM
Qatari FM official arrives on first Syria visit since Assad's fall
By REUTERS
12/23/2024 11:52 AM
Tax relief proposed in Lebanon for Israeli attack-damaged properties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2024 11:50 AM
Security forces arrest nine wanted persons in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2024 11:16 AM
Nigerian governor tells Christians to avoid going on Israel pilgrimage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2024 11:14 AM
Oxfam: Only 12 aid trucks allowed into northern Gaza amid delays
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2024 10:57 AM
Russian delegation arrives in Iran for meeting with president - TASS
By REUTERS
12/23/2024 10:45 AM
Fifth day of Netanyahu testimony begins in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2024 09:05 AM
Jordan says it will work with Syria against drug smuggling
By REUTERS
12/23/2024 08:31 AM
Cuba hit by magnitude 5.9 earthquake, EMSC says
By REUTERS
12/23/2024 08:14 AM
Fire breaks out in Beit Hanina garage, one lightly wounded
By WALLA!
12/23/2024 07:41 AM
IDF to conduct military exercise in Ashdod on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2024 07:08 AM
Home Front Command to conduct siren test in West Bank, northern Israel
By MAARIV
12/23/2024 07:01 AM