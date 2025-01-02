Hamas making comeback in Gaza Strip, Hostage report shows worse humanitarian conditions
IDF special forces raid of Iranian missile facility in Syria • Iran is open to nuclear negotiations
Hamas forces are making a substantial comeback in the Gaza Strip
New estimates gauge that Hamas's forces are up to between 12,000-23,000.
Both The Jerusalem Post and Channel 12 have received information indicating that Hamas is making a substantial comeback by recruiting new forces.
Along with Islamic Jihad together, Channel 12 said on Wednesday night that Hamas was up to between 20,000-23,000 fighters.
Information received by The Post in the recent period indicated numbers closer to around 12,000.
Iran is open to nuclear negotiations, if US responds with respect, Araghchi says
Araghchi warned that if the US decides to use past tactics of putting pressure on Iran, they would be met with equal resistance.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that Iran is willing to discuss negotiations regarding nuclear weapons if approached with respect in an interview published by Iran's Tasnim News on Wednesday.
He warned, however, that if the US would use past tactics of putting pressure on Iran as it did in US President-elect Trump’s first term, they would be met with equal resistance.
"If the US continues its path of maximum pressure, we will respond accordingly," Araghchi said to Tasnim News.
Israel's multi-front war: What will happen in 2025? – analysis
Israel’s 2024 war explained: Seven fronts, shifting tactics, divided enemies, and lessons for 2025.
One of the main challenges for Israel in 2024 was the multi-front war. Hamas launched the murderous October 7 massacre in 2023, but the multi-front war became the major challenge in 2024. This is because Israel initially focused on fighting Hamas in November and December 2023. Those were the most intense months of fighting in Gaza.
After Hamas launched its attack, Hezbollah joined in. Hezbollah launched thousands of rockets at Israel, around 7,500 rockets, and 200 drone attacks by August 2024. The Houthis also began attacks, launching missiles and drones at Israel and then at various ships in the Red Sea.
Next came the Iranian-backed militias in Iraq that began targeting Israel with drones. By the end of the year, around 200 missiles and 170 drones had been launched by the Houthis at Israel. Iran also attacked Israel twice, once with hundreds of drones and missiles and again in October with 180 ballistic missiles. Overall, Iran likely launched 500 projectiles at Israel.
What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.