Netanyahu: 'I salute our heroic fighters' who took part in in September Syria raid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening congratulated the IDF troops who took part in the September 8 operation targeting an underground Iranian missile production facility near the city of Maysaf in Syria.

"I salute our heroic fighters for the bold and successful operation deep inside Syria," Netanyahu stated. "This is one of the important countermeasures we have taken against the Iranian axis's attempts to arm itself to harm us, and it is a testament to our determination and courage to act everywhere in order to defend ourselves."