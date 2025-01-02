Pro Gaza-settlement protesters arrested for marching to Gaza border

Fifteen protesters who marched towards the Gaza border were arrested by Israel Police on Thursday evening, according to Israeli media.

Following a rally in support of Jewish settlement in Gaza at the Yad Mordechai junction, dozens of protesters headed towards the fence in violation of the Southern Command Major General's order, which designates areas adjacent to the fence as a closed military zone.

The police had previously warned them: "Do not march towards the intersection. Anyone who violates the conditions will be arrested."

Dozens of other young people also clashed with IDF forces.