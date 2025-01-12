Israel strikes suspects on northern border, hostage deal talks advance
PA accuses Hamas of using human shields as Hamas slams PA for killing its members
Fatah said it wouldn't allow Hamas "to reproduce its activities in the West Bank" and that the terror group jeopardized the Palestinian people.
Hamas and the Palestinian Authority (PA) took jabs at each other in official statements on Saturday, with Hamas accusing the PA of trying to kill its members and the PA stressing it would not allow the terror group to "reproduce its activities in the West Bank."
Hamas leader Abdul Rahman Shadid condemned the PA for attempting to "assassinate" members of the terror group in a statement on its official Telegram channel.
IAF strikes three suspects near Mount Dov who advanced toward Israel
The Israel Air Force struck three suspects in the Mount Dov (Shaba Farms) area, located at the border between Israel and Lebanon, the IDF announced on Saturday evening.
It said that before the strike, the three suspects were identified as they moved toward Israeli territory.
"The IDF continues to operate in accordance with the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon," the military emphasized.
Netanyahu instructs Mossad, Shin Bet heads to fly to Qatar for hostage talks
The decision to send the delegation is due to progress and new developments in the negotiation talks in Doha, an Israeli official told the Post.
At the conclusion of a situational assessment held by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the issue of hostages, Netanyahu instructed Mossad Chief David Barnea, Shin Bet Chief, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon and Diplomatic Adviser Ophir Falk to travel to Doha to continue advancing a hostage deal.
The decision to send the delegation is due to progress and new developments in the negotiation talks in Doha, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post.
IDF announces deaths of four soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip
The four soldiers were killed after terrorists ambushed an IDF convoy traveling through Beit Hanoun and detonated an explosive device.
Four soldiers were killed in battle in northern Gaza, the IDF announced Saturday night.
The soldiers were Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Alexander Fedorenko, St.-Sgt. Danila Diakov, Sgt. Yahav Maayan, and Sgt. Eliav Astuker.
Fedorenko, 37, was from Bat Yam, and was a truck driver in the IDF's 79th Battalion in the 14th Brigade.
The other three soldiers were much younger and were all part of the 931st Battalion in the Nahal Brigade.
Israel, US, UK launch coordinated airstrikes on Houthi stronghold in Yemen
The attacks were the largest coordinated Israeli-US-British attack on the Houthis since the start of the war.
The Israel Air Force, together with the United States and Britain, conducted the largest coordinated airstrikes of the war against the Houthis in Yemen on Friday, targeting a power station and two ports used by the Iran-backed group.
For Israel, this was the fifth counterattack on Yemen’s Houthis since July, with the group having spent around a year attacking the Jewish state.
Regarding the US and England, they have launched more attacks on the Houthis, but their two rounds of attacks on the Iranian proxy earlier this week, combined with the joint attack with Jerusalem on Friday, marked a significant escalation.
Israel at War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 98 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.