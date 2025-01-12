Israel strikes suspects on northern border, hostage deal talks advance

Gunmen stand during the funeral of Palestinian Ribhi Shalabi, who was killed in clashes with Palestinian Authority forces, in Jenin camp in the West Bank, December 10, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

Hamas and the Palestinian Authority (PA) took jabs at each other in official statements on Saturday, with Hamas accusing the PA of trying to kill its members and the PA stressing it would not allow the terror group to "reproduce its activities in the West Bank."

Hamas leader Abdul Rahman Shadid condemned the PA for attempting to "assassinate" members of the terror group in a statement on its official Telegram channel.