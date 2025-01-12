IDF, Shin Bet foil imminent terror attack in Nablus

In a joint operation by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), the Israel Police, the Counterterrorism Unit (Yamam), and the IDF, an armed terrorist cell was arrested on Saturday night in the city of Nablus while they were on their way to carry out an attack, the police announced on Sunday.

Two terrorists were arrested in the joint operation; both were from the northern West Bank town of Qabatia, near Jenin.

They were identified as Ahmed Zakharna, 21, and Tariq Abu Zeid, 25, and are affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Weapons, ammunition, and body vests, confiscated from terrorists planning an imminent attack in Nablus, January, 12, 2025. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Caught red-handed

The pair were arrested in their vehicle while in possession of two loaded and ready-to-fire M16 rifles, vests, face masks, and a large amount of ammunition.

Their initial interrogation by the Shin Bet indicated that they left Jenin and were on their way to carry out a shooting attack. Their interrogation by the Shin Bet is still ongoing.

Eight wanted people from Qabatia were arrested on Saturday during a large joint counterterrorism operation by the IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police, which lasted over 12 hours.

Defense Minister Israel Katz visited IDF and Border Police units in the West Bank following the operations and told them, "Anyone who deals in Gaza-style terror will be dealt with like in Gaza."

This is a developing story.