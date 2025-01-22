Shin Bet to open investigation into terrorist's entry into Israel, Hezbollah official assassinated
Emily Damari's mother shares photo revealing hostage's hand injury • Russia believes hostage Alexander Trufanov to be unwell
Hezbollah official assassinated by unknown gunmen outside his home in Lebanon - report
Hammadi may be the same Muhammad Hamamdi, who is on the FBI's most-wanted list following his hijacking of a West German plane in 1985, during which an American service member was tortured to death.
Hezbollah official Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hammadi reportedly died of his wounds after unknown gunmen opened fire on him, killing him instantly, Al-Akhbar, a Hezbollah-affiliated news source, reported on Tuesday.
Shin Bet to open investigation into terrorist's entry into Israel
After assessments at Ben-Gurion airport, a decision was made that there were no security reasons to prevent the terrorist from entry into Israel.
The terrorist responsible for Tuesday evening's terror attack in Tel Aviv underwent a security assessment, including an interrogation along with additional tests upon arrival in Israel, the Shin Bet said in a statement Tuesday evening.
'There is life after death' Romi Gonen shares first post since release
Former Gaza hostage Romi Gonen, who was released as part of the hostage and ceasefire deal that went into effect on Sunday, shared her first social media post on Tuesday.
Russia believes hostage Alexander Trufanov to be unwell
Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov stated that Moscow has evidence that Trufanov's condition is not good, adding, "We hope that in the remaining few days, his health condition will not worsen."
Russian-Israeli Alexander Trufanov, who has been held hostage in Gaza by Hamas terrorists and is due to be released as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, is reportedly unwell according to sources in Israeli and Russian media quoting the Russian Ambassador to Israel on Tuesday.
Emily Damari's mother shares photo revealing hostage's hand injury
A photo shared by Mandy Damari shows her daughter Emily's injured hand without bandages for the first time since the British-Israeli woman's release from captivity in Gaza.
Mandy Damari posted the first photo of her daughter, former hostage Emily Damari, showing her damaged hand without bandages, to X on Tuesday.
Israel at War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 94 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal