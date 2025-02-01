IDF fired upon in Golan Heights, Israel prepares for hostage release

breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The IDF is preparing for the transfer and return of the hostages as part of the implementation of the hostage deal agreement, starting at 08:30 a.m. in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, with an additional point to follow.

The hostages will be released at two different points: Keith will be released in Jabalya, while Yarden and Ofer will be released in Khan Yunis, N12 reported.

After they cross into Israeli territory and meet with their family members at the IDF's Re'im base, they will be evacuated for medical treatment. Yarden and Ofer will be evacuated to Sheba Medical Center, while Keith will receive treatment at Sourasky Medical Center.