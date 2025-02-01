IDF fired upon in Golan Heights, Israel prepares for hostage release
IDF opens fire on armed group in Syrian Golan • IDF finalizing preparations for hostage return • Israel hands over list of terrorists to be released
IDF preparing for hostage transfer, expected at 8:30 a.m.
The IDF is preparing for the transfer and return of the hostages as part of the implementation of the hostage deal agreement, starting at 08:30 a.m. in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, with an additional point to follow.
The hostages will be released at two different points: Keith will be released in Jabalya, while Yarden and Ofer will be released in Khan Yunis, N12 reported.
After they cross into Israeli territory and meet with their family members at the IDF's Re'im base, they will be evacuated for medical treatment. Yarden and Ofer will be evacuated to Sheba Medical Center, while Keith will receive treatment at Sourasky Medical Center.
Israel preparing to release security prisoners as part of hostage deal
The Israel Prison Service announced Saturday morning that it is operationally and logistically prepared for the release of security prisoners as part of the ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas.
"We received the list of security prisoners expected to be released from the various prisons so that we can bring the hostages home," the IPS stated.
It was further stated that "upon receiving approval from political authorities, the terrorists will be transported from Ofer Prison by the Red Cross to release points in the West Bank... to the Kerem Shalom crossing point."Go to the full article >>
IDF finalizing preparations for hostage return on Saturday
All the hostages will be transferred when they leave Gaza to the reception facility in Re'im, where they will receive physical and psychological care.
The IDF is finalizing preparations on Friday for the return of hostages Yarden Bibas, 35, Ofer Kalderon, 54, and Keith Siegel, 65. The IDF stated this evening that they are preparing for the possibility that the hostages may leave Gaza from more than one location, including from the southern part of the Gaza Strip.
According to assessments, all the hostages will be transferred when they leave Gaza, under the escort of IDF troops, to the reception facility in Re'im, where they will receive physical and psychological care from professionals as needed and will be able to prepare before meeting their families.
Israel hands over list of terrorists set to be released to Hamas
Among the terrorists are three terrorists who participated in the Second Intifada.
Israel handed over the list of terrorists set to be released on Saturday after the three hostages are released, Army Radio reported Friday night.
Among these terrorists, 150 will be released to Gaza. Seven of the 150 were serving life sentences and will be deported to Gaza, while the rest of the 150 are originally from there. According to the report, the Gazans were arrested after October 7 during IDF ground operations in Gaza.
Thirty-two will be released in the West Bank, and one terrorist, an Egyptian citizen, will be sent to Egypt.
Among the list of terrorists that will be released are Shadi Amori, who took part in planning the bus bomb attack at the Megiddo Junction in 2002, killing 17 people; Ashraf Abu Sarur, who killed Sgt. Shahar Vekret, an IDF soldier, near Rachel's tomb in 2000; and Ahmed Aslam, a Fatah terrorist who killed a couple, Avi and Avital Wolanski, in 2002.
IDF opens fire on armed group in Syrian Golan, pro-Assad group claims responsibility
Early reports from media associated with the Axis of Resistance indicated that the Islamic Resistance Front in Syria claimed responsibility for the attack.
The IDF announced on Friday that it had opened fire on an armed group in the Syrian Golan.
No casualties were reported, and IDF troops are continuing to operate in the area.
Early reports from media associated with the Axis of Resistance indicated that the Islamic Resistance Front in Syria (IRFS) claimed responsibility for the attack.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 82 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal