West Bank op. continues, Netanyahu meets with Witkoff

Benjamin Netanyahu (R) meets with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff (L) in Jerusalem, January 29, 2025. (photo credit: MAAYAN TOAF/GPO)

On Monday in Washington, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, a meeting that was described as starting negotiations on the second phase of the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal. The negotiations are set for around the midpoint of the current first phase of the deal, during which 33 hostages will be released.