West Bank op. continues, Netanyahu meets with Witkoff

IDF fires warning shots at suspects who pose threat to troops in Gaza • WH casts doubt on Netanyahu rejecting second phase of deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israeli security forces operate across the West Bank on February 1, 2025 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
At least 15 killed in deadly Syria car bombing, second attack in three days

IDF kills, arrests Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon • Operation continues in West Bank

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The aftermath of a car bomb explosion, in Manbij, Syria, February 3, 2025. (photo credit: The White Helmets/Handout via REUTERS)
A car bomb killed at least 15 people in the Syrian city of Manbij on Monday, the second attack there in three days and Syria’s deadliest since Bashar al-Assad was toppled from power in December.

IDF fires warning shots at suspects who pose threat to troops in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF fired warning shots at suspects who posed a threat to troops throughout the Gaza Strip on Monday, the IDF announced.

WH casts doubt on Netanyahu rejecting second phase of deal 

By HANNAH SARISOHN
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied reports Monday afternoon that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may not want to follow through with the second phase of the ceasefire and hostage deal while answering reporter questions in front of the White House. 

Walking the tightrope: Netanyahu's goals in Washington DC

Israeli officials would like to reach a consensus with Trump on the talks and the question of the resumption of fighting.

By AMICHAI STEIN
Benjamin Netanyahu (R) meets with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff (L) in Jerusalem, January 29, 2025. (photo credit: MAAYAN TOAF/GPO)
Benjamin Netanyahu (R) meets with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff (L) in Jerusalem, January 29, 2025.
(photo credit: MAAYAN TOAF/GPO)

On Monday in Washington, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, a meeting that was described as starting negotiations on the second phase of the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal. The negotiations are set for around the midpoint of the current first phase of the deal, during which 33 hostages will be released.

Israel at war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
  • 79 hostages remain in Gaza.
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
  • Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
  • 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal