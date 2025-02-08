Three hostages to be released, IDF arrests 60 terror suspects in West Bank

Keith Siegel reunites with family after Hamas captivity, February 1, 2025. (photo credit: Ronen Harish/GPO)

Following Keith Siegel's release from Hamas captivity, his family members revealed on Friday the difficult moments from his time in captivity, as well as the family tragedy that accompanied them, in interviews with i24NEWS and Channel 12.

They revealed that in the last two months of his captivity, Keith was alone and forbidden to speak.

"In his last two months, he was there alone," his brother said. "He talked to us in his head, and when he could close his eyes and whisper to himself, that's what he did."