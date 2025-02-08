Three hostages to be released, IDF arrests 60 terror suspects in West Bank
• Israel to release 183 security prisoners • Trump to make major arms sale to Israel
Months of silence underground: Keith Siegel's wife and brother reveal details from Hamas captivity
Despite the difficult conditions, family members say, Keith made sure to find something to be grateful for every day.
Following Keith Siegel's release from Hamas captivity, his family members revealed on Friday the difficult moments from his time in captivity, as well as the family tragedy that accompanied them, in interviews with i24NEWS and Channel 12.
They revealed that in the last two months of his captivity, Keith was alone and forbidden to speak.
"In his last two months, he was there alone," his brother said. "He talked to us in his head, and when he could close his eyes and whisper to himself, that's what he did."Go to the full article >>
IDF detains over 60 West Bank terrorists, confiscates dozens of weapons
The confiscated weapons included a number of M-16 rifles, handguns and Carlo firearms as well as explosives and materials needed for the manufacturing of explosives.
The IDF arrested over 60 terror suspects and confiscated dozens of weapons in the West Bank over the past week, the military confirmed on Friday.
Trump administration backs big arms sales to Israel, defying Congress
On Friday, the Pentagon said the State Department had approved a package worth an estimated $6.75 billion that included munitions, guidance kits and fuses with Boeing the principal contractors.
US President Donald Trump's administration announced on Friday that it had approved military sales to Israel worth some $7.4 billion, despite a Democratic lawmakers' request that the sale be paused until he received more information.
Israel at War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 79 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal