WATCH: Israeli air force strikes Hamas base in southern Syria

The Israeli air force struck a weapons storage facility belonging to Hamas in the area of Deir Ali in southern Syria, the IDF announced on Saturday.

IAF fighter jets striking a weapons storage facility belonging to Hamas in the area of Deir Ali in southern Syria, February 8, 2025. (CREDIT: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

"Hamas act to exploit Syrian soil for their terrorist activities under the direction of Iran," the IDF said.

"The IDF will continue to dismantle Hamas' capabilities on all of its fronts and will operate against all attempts by terrorist organizations to entrench themselves and build up their forces to secure the State of Israel."