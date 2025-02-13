Hamas may resume hostage release deal as previously agreed, Israel considers striking Iran
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Germany, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates • IDF increases reservists, special forces near Gaza, but mostly holding fire
Hamas to resume hostage release deal as previously agreed - report
Hamas has reached an agreement with the Egyptian ceasefire mediators to resume the hostage release deal in its original form in exchange for caravans and fuel, Egyptian sources told UK-based Qatari news organization Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Wednesday.
Rubio to visit Germany, Israel, Saudi and UAE, State Dept says
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Europe and the Middle East from February 13 to 18, the State Department said on Wednesday.
Former hostage Daniella Gilboa was forced to stage, film her own death, mother reveals
Hamas forced former hostage Danilla Gilboa to stage her own death video, her mother reveals in the heartbreaking interview, detailing the psychological torture her daughter endured in captivity.
Former hostage Danilla Gilboa was forced by Hamas to film a video of her own death, her mother Orly revealed in an interview with Channel 12 on Wednesday.
Israel considers striking Iranian nuclear sites - report
A report by the Wall Street Journal shows Israel may be planning major strikes on Iran's nuclear sites this year, seeking potential US backing under the Trump administration.
An American intelligence assessment determined that Israel may be considering strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities this year, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday night.
IDF boosts forces near Gaza, but holds fire amid hostage deal uncertainty
Sources have told The Jerusalem Post there were no plans to attack anytime before playing out what Hamas will do on Saturday.
The IDF, as of Wednesday, has mobilized not only mandatory-service soldiers near Gaza but also reservists and special forces in preparation for a scenario where it would need to return to a full-fledged war or mini penetrations into Gaza.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 76 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal