Hamas may resume hostage release deal as previously agreed, Israel considers striking Iran

SORT BY Latest Oldest

Hamas has reached an agreement with the Egyptian ceasefire mediators to resume the hostage release deal in its original form in exchange for caravans and fuel, Egyptian sources told UK-based Qatari news organization Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Wednesday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Europe and the Middle East from February 13 to 18, the State Department said on Wednesday.

Former hostage Daniella Gilboa was forced to stage, film her own death, mother reveals

Hamas forced former hostage Danilla Gilboa to stage her own death video, her mother reveals in the heartbreaking interview, detailing the psychological torture her daughter endured in captivity.

JERUSALEM POST STAFF By

RELEASED HOSTAGE Daniella Gilboa disembarks with her father from a helicopter at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, on Saturday. The reaction was astounding as joyful cries, shouts of jubilation, tears of gratitude, street dancing, and even audible prayers of thanksgiving could be heard everywhere. (photo credit: Yael Guisky Abas/Reuters)

Former hostage Danilla Gilboa was forced by Hamas to film a video of her own death, her mother Orly revealed in an interview with Channel 12 on Wednesday. Go to the full article >>

Show More

Show Less