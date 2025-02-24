US backs Israel's delay releasing Palestinian prisoners, Lebanese minister calls for IDF withdrawal
Netanyahu: Southern Syria must be demilitarized • Katz orders tank operation in the West Bank
Lebanese Intelligence Minister calls for Israel to withdraw from southern Lebanon
The Lebanese Intelligence Minister said in a statement on Sunday night that Israel has to withdraw from southern Lebanon, Israeli media reported.
"We see what Israel did today in Lebanese airspace as a violation of the law and the ceasefire agreement," he said. "Our position is clear: Israel must withdraw from southern Lebanon."Go to the full article >>
Hamas refuses further talks unless Israel releases agreed prisoners
Hamas will not hold talks with Israel through mediators on any further steps in the fragile, phased ceasefire agreement unless Palestinian prisoners are released as agreed, group official Basem Naim told Reuters on Sunday.
Israel said on Sunday it was delaying the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners it had planned to free the day before until militant group Hamas met its conditions.Go to the full article >>
Katz orders tank operation in the West Bank, Netanyahu: Southern Syria must be demilitarized
IDF publishes footage of Nasrallah assassination, as Hezbollah holds funeral for Nasrallah
The IDF has evacuated about 40,000 Palestinians from the northern West Bank since January 21, the most in decades, Defense Minister Israel Katz said Sunday.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 69 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal