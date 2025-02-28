Eli Sharabi shares details of captivity, Trump says discussions on hostage deal talks 'good'

Released hostage Eli Sharabi is reunite with his family, 08/02/2025. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

According to released hostage, Eli Sharabi, Hamas's tunnels were so well fortified and protected that military operations to get hostages out the tunnels alive would have been nearly impossible.

Sharabi, who was held hostage by Hamas for 491 days, was interviewed by Ilana Dayan on Channel 12's "Uvda" program on Thursday evening, where he shared his experiences living in the terror tunnels.

“If there’s one thing I’ve been saying to everyone from the start—family, medical staff, friends—it’s this: Don’t walk on eggshells around me,” he emphasized. “We talk about everything. The loss, the captivity—whatever people want,” he stated during the interview.