Eli Sharabi shares details of captivity, Trump says discussions on hostage deal talks 'good'
PMO launches Bibas billboards campaign worldwide
Some of the cities that have featured billboards include New York, Los Angeles, Washington, and Miami, as well as major European cities such as London and Berlin.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) National Public Diplomacy Directorate launched an international campaign focused on the murder of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas on Wednesday in conjunction with the Israel Government Advertising Agency.
Trump says ongoing Gaza talks are 'pretty good'
US President Donald Trump said "We'll have to see what happens" in regards to a second phase of the hostage deal.
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday there were "pretty good talks going on" regarding Gaza, when asked about the future of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas terrorists, but he offered little detail at a White House press conference.
A three-phase ceasefire in Gaza went into effect on January 19 and has led to the handover of 33 Israeli hostages held in Gaza and some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees held by Israel.
Freed hostage Eli Sharabi detailed his time in terror captivity to Channel 12's 'Uvda'
Freed hostage Eli Sharabi shared harrowing details of his 491-day captivity, the loss of his family, and the struggle to survive, in an interview with Channel 12's 'Uvda'.
According to released hostage, Eli Sharabi, Hamas's tunnels were so well fortified and protected that military operations to get hostages out the tunnels alive would have been nearly impossible.
Sharabi, who was held hostage by Hamas for 491 days, was interviewed by Ilana Dayan on Channel 12's "Uvda" program on Thursday evening, where he shared his experiences living in the terror tunnels.
"If there's one thing I've been saying to everyone from the start—family, medical staff, friends—it's this: Don't walk on eggshells around me," he emphasized. "We talk about everything. The loss, the captivity—whatever people want," he stated during the interview.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal