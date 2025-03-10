Netanyahu tells Shin Bet chief to resign, 'Deal with Hamas a waste of time' former ambassador says

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman speaks at the opening of Pilgrimage Road at the City of David archaeological site in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, June 30, 2019. (photo credit: FLASH90)

Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman took to X/Twitter on Sunday, praising US President Donald Trump for what he said to Hamas in the past week.

"President Trump brilliantly presented Hamas with a binary choice: release all the hostages and surrender, or be destroyed," Friedman wrote. "If I heard Adam Boehler correctly on the Sunday news shows, he took the unprecedented step to meet with Hamas to consider a third way - whether a deal could be struck where Hamas 'would not be involved' in governing Gaza.

This past week, President Trump brilliantly presented Hamas with a binary choice: release all the hostages and surrender, or be destroyed. It is the only path to ending the war.



If I heard @aboehler correctly on the Sunday news shows, he took the unprecedented step to meet with… — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) March 9, 2025

"A deal with Hamas is a waste of time and will never be kept. Attempting one is beneath the dignity of the United States. Adam, I know you mean well, but listen to your boss. The choice must remain binary."