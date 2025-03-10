Netanyahu tells Shin Bet chief to resign, 'Deal with Hamas a waste of time' former ambassador says
Zamir replaces Hagari • Schools open in Kiryat Shmona after 16 months of war • Israel makes 'limited' progress in Gaza hostage deal talks, source tells 'Post'
Ex-US Ambassador David Friedman backs Trump’s Hamas stance, warns against efforts to negotiate a deal.
Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman took to X/Twitter on Sunday, praising US President Donald Trump for what he said to Hamas in the past week.
"President Trump brilliantly presented Hamas with a binary choice: release all the hostages and surrender, or be destroyed," Friedman wrote. "If I heard Adam Boehler correctly on the Sunday news shows, he took the unprecedented step to meet with Hamas to consider a third way - whether a deal could be struck where Hamas 'would not be involved' in governing Gaza.
"A deal with Hamas is a waste of time and will never be kept. Attempting one is beneath the dignity of the United States. Adam, I know you mean well, but listen to your boss. The choice must remain binary."
Zamir appoints Brig.-Gen. Effie Defrin as new military spox., replacing Hagari
Defrin beat out Col. Beni Aharon, who had been a key tank brigade commander during the Gaza war, for the post.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir on Sunday night appointed Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin the next IDF chief spokesman to replace Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari.
Defrin has recently been a fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) in the US, but his most recent position in the IDF was as the head of International Cooperation.
In that position, the Jerusalem Post understands that Defrin helped run much of the IDF's foreign relations with allied Western and Middle East countries, including some with which Israel does not have official diplomatic relations with.
Defrin had previously served as head of the Tevel Division in the IDF until 2024, and until 2019, he served as the IDF attache in India. Between 2014 and 2015, he served as deputy commander of Division 36.
For three years before that, he served as commander of Brigade 27, and the year previous, he served as the operations officer in Battalion 532 within Division 460.
Netanyahu reportedly told Shin Bet chief to resign, he refused
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly urged Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar to resign from his position, N12 reported on Sunday evening.
Bar refused to resign and told Netanyahu that if he wanted him gone, then he would have to fire him.
"The one who appoints the Shin Bet chief is the government - and not the acting Shin Bet chief," the Prime Minister's Office said.
Schools open in Kiryat Shmona after 16 months of war
The schools were largely repaired with the help of volunteers from around the country who sent several weeks in the northern city.
Schools in Kiryat Shmona reopened on Sunday morning, nearly 16 months after they were evacuated because of Israel's war against Hezbollah.
In spite of the celebrations, many residents and public workers accused Education Minister Yoav Kisch of rushing the return, claiming it was too quick and disorganized.
Kisch arrived to cut the ceremonial ribbon for the school opening, but Kiryat Shmona Mayor Avichai Stern chose not to accompany him. This led to an outburst from a Kiryat Shmona municipality assistant to the Education Minister, which resulted in his arrest.
In addition to refusing to accompany the minister, Stern criticized his conduct as well.
"Usually, ministers come only to cut ribbons for hard work. In this case, not only was there no hard work, but everything was done to interfere with us," Stern claimed.
Israel makes 'limited' progress in Gaza hostage deal talks, source tells 'Post'
Hamas reportedly said on Saturday night that it has agreed to extend the ceasefire for two months and will release additional living hostages.
There is “limited” progress in the current negotiations to prolong the hostage-ceasefire deal and secure the release of more hostages, a source told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.
This follows Hamas's announcement that it has agreed to extend the ceasefire for two months and will release additional living hostages, as reported by Saudi news outlet channel Al-Hadath on Saturday night, after the terrorist organization met with the head of Egyptian intelligence, in Cairo.
Hamas also mentioned that other topics were discussed at the meeting but did not specify what they were.
Israel at war: What you need to know?
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal