US, UAE discuss Gaza ceasefire efforts, Houthis claim to target Israeli military sites
Hundreds of Gazans march in rare anti-Hamas protest • Katz, Zamir meet to work in cooperation following public clash
Katz and Zamir meet to work in cooperation following public clash
"We are working together in full cooperation for the security of Israel – as it has been and as it will always be," the two said.
Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir were seen meeting together, following a public clash between the two, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.Go to the full article >>
Hundreds of Gazans march in rare anti-Hamas protest
Dubbed “Intifada of the North,” the protest, which took place in Beit Lahiya, saw hundreds of participants, shouting “Hamas out!”
In a rare event in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, hundreds of Gazan citizens marched in the northern town of Beit Lahiya carrying white flags, calling to end the Hamas rule, and even calling to hand over the Israeli hostages.Go to the full article >>
UAE president, Trump discuss Gaza ceasefire efforts, state news agency says
UAE President and US President discussed in a phone call efforts for reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.
United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Donald Trump discussed in a phone call efforts for reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, Emirati state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday, as Israel resumed its military offensive in the enclave last week.Go to the full article >>
Houthis claim to target US vessel, Israeli military sites in drone strike
The Houthis claimed they targeted a US vessel and Israeli military sites via drones in a statement to their Telegram channel in the early hours of Wednesday.
This is a developing story.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal.