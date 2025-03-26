US, UAE discuss Gaza ceasefire efforts, Houthis claim to target Israeli military sites

SORT BY Latest Oldest

Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir were seen meeting together, following a public clash between the two, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

Hundreds of Gazans march in rare anti-Hamas protest

Dubbed “Intifada of the North,” the protest, which took place in Beit Lahiya, saw hundreds of participants, shouting “Hamas out!”

OHAD MERLIN By

Palestinians attend a rally calling for an end to the war, in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on March 25, 2025. (photo credit: BASHAR TALEB/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

In a rare event in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, hundreds of Gazan citizens marched in the northern town of Beit Lahiya carrying white flags, calling to end the Hamas rule, and even calling to hand over the Israeli hostages. Go to the full article >>

