Netanyahu to visit White House, Hamas smuggles drones through the Negev
Hostages in IDF areas of operation in Gaza, Hamas claims • Egypt reportedly submits bridging proposal • IDF kills terrorist who likely murdered Bibas family
Mounting costs, ineffectual strikes: US having little impact on Houthi threat - NYT
Pentagon officials reportedly acknowledged that the US was struggling to hit the Houthis’ underground arsenal.
Despite US President Donald Trump’s claim that recent strikes on Yemen had “decimated” the Houthis, government officials have reportedly quietly acknowledged in private that the attacks have been less effective than anticipated, the New York Times reported on Friday.
Despite limited success, the attacks have grown fiercer under the Trump administration, the NYT report detailed, with attacks reportedly stronger than what the US defense department is willing to admit.
Hamas: Half of living hostages in areas IDF trying to operate
"We have decided not to move these captives from those areas and to keep them under strict security measures - but their lives are in extreme danger."
Half of the living hostages are in areas that the IDF has attempted to evacuate recently, Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida said in a statement on Friday.
"We have decided not to move these captives from those areas and to keep them under strict security measures - but their lives are in extreme danger," he said.
"If Israel is concerned for the lives of these hostages, Netanyahu must immediately enter negotiations for their release," he continued. "The Netanyahu government bears full responsibility for the lives of the hostages. If it truly cared about them, it would have honored the agreement signed in January, and most of them would likely already be home."
$1 million operation: Hamas paying Negev Bedouins to smuggle drones into Gaza Strip
Despite only being worth between 100 and 150 shekels, each drone smuggling operation costs one million dollars.
Hamas has been collaborating with Bedouins in the Negev to smuggle drones into the Gaza Strip for the past several weeks, N12 reported on Friday.
Each drone is smuggled into the Gaza Strip at a rate of one million dollars per drone; at least ten drones have been delivered.
The drones are worth only NIS 100 to 150 each and can carry up to 70 kilograms of cargo.
Hamas is expected to modify the drone for military use in combat against IDF troops.
Netanyahu expected to visit White House on Monday without returning to Israel
Aside from the tariff issue, Trump and Netanyahu are expected to discuss American efforts to begin negotiations with Iran on a new nuclear agreement.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday and discuss the new tariffs imposed on Israel, the nuclear crisis with Iran, and the war in Gaza, four sources familiar with the matter told Walla.
If the visit does go ahead, Netanyahu will not return to Israel from Budapest, where he has been staying since Wednesday night. Instead, he will fly to Washington on Sunday.
Netanyahu will be the first foreign leader to meet with Trump since the US president announced his tariff plan that rocked America and the global economy.
Egypt submits bridging hostage deal proposal to Hamas - report
Egypt has submitted another proposal idea to Hamas as a way to bridge the existing gaps between Israeli and Hamas hostage deal proposals, Kan News reported on Friday.
According to the report, the proposal falls somewhere between Hamas's original proposal, which called for the release of five living hostages, and the Israeli proposal, which called for the release of 11 living hostages.
This is a developing story.Go to the full article >>
IDF kills Gazan terrorist that abducted, likely murdered Bibas family
Awad was behind the raid on Nir Oz and the abductions of Shiri, Kfir, and Ariel Bibas and is believed to have played a big role in their murders.
The IDF and Shin Bet struck and eliminated Mohammed Hassan Mohammed Awad, a senior commander in the Military Intelligence Array in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Friday.
He was affiliated with senior commanders of the Palestinian Mujahideen terrorist organization.
On October 7, Awad infiltrated the Israeli community of Nir Oz multiple times. He was one of the leaders of the massacre and was likely personally involved in the abductions and brutal murders of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas.
Additionally, he played a role in the abduction and burial of Gaddi Haggai and Judy Weinstein. He was also involved in the abductions of Thai citizens.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.