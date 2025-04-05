Netanyahu to visit White House, Hamas smuggles drones through the Negev

Abu Obaida, the spokesman of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, gestures as he speaks during an anti-Israel military show in the southern Gaza Strip November 11, 2019 (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

Half of the living hostages are in areas that the IDF has attempted to evacuate recently, Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida said in a statement on Friday.

"We have decided not to move these captives from those areas and to keep them under strict security measures - but their lives are in extreme danger," he said.

"If Israel is concerned for the lives of these hostages, Netanyahu must immediately enter negotiations for their release," he continued. "The Netanyahu government bears full responsibility for the lives of the hostages. If it truly cared about them, it would have honored the agreement signed in January, and most of them would likely already be home."