Netanyahu's plane lands in Washington, IDF strikes Hamas rocket launchers in Gaza
IDF fires at terrorists throwing rocks in West Bank • Netanyahu to discuss tariffs, trade with Trump • Hamas launches rockets at Ashkelon • IDF calls for Deir el-Balah residents to evacuate
Trump says he will talk trade with Israel’s Netanyahu
US President Donald Trump said he would "talk trade" with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting tomorrow. The comments were to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday night.Go to the full article >>
IDF fires at terrorists throwing rocks in West Bank, one killed
IDF soldiers fired at three terrorists who were throwing rocks towards civilians driving on a highway in Turmus Aiya, killing one and hitting the other two, the military announced on Sunday night.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu to meet US trade representative about 17% tariffs on Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with the US Secretary of Commerce and United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Sunday night in Washington.Go to the full article >>
IDF Arabic spox. orders final evacuation of Deir el-Balah following launch of rockets from area
IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued a final evacuation warning to residents of Deir el-Balah in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night.Go to the full article >>
Hamas fires ten rockets at South, one wounded in Ashkelon
The police said it was operating in an area of Ashkelon where an impact had been reported.
A man in his 30s sustained light wounds from rocket shrapnel following Hamas's rocket barrage in Israel's South, Israel's emergency response service, Magen David Adom (MDA), reported on Sunday.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.