Ben-Gvir backs Trump's Gaza vision, Houthi missile causes damage in Yemen

The Houthi-run health ministry said a dozen people were killed in the US strike in a neighborhood of Sanaa.
The US military said on Thursday a blast on Sunday near a UNESCO world heritage site in Yemen's capital city of Sanaa was caused by a Houthi missile and not an American airstrike.
President Donald Trump ordered the intensification of US strikes on Yemen last month, with his administration saying they will continue assaulting Iran-backed Houthi rebels until they stop attacking Red Sea shipping.
In NYC, Itamar Ben-Gvir says he’s changed — and wants ‘the Trump plan’ in Gaza
“I want to cause your kids and you to come back to Israel,” Ben-Gvir said. “You don’t have to love me. That’s OK.”
(JTA) — NEW YORK — As he told an audience of his plan to encourage Palestinians to voluntarily leave the Gaza Strip, Itamar Ben-Gvir shrugged off the threat of being arrested on foreign soil for violating international law.
“I take my vacations in Tiberias or Eilat,” the Israeli national security minister quipped in Hebrew. “I don’t go abroad much.”
If there was any irony in that statement — said while Ben-Gvir sat on the top floor of the Wall Street Grill, a tiny kosher restaurant in Manhattan's Financial District — he didn't allude to it. And though he isn't facing arrest while in the United States, this trip has been far from a smooth one for the most prominent figure on Israel's far Right.
Houthis claim US conduct airstrikes across Yemen, including Sanaa, Hodeidah
Tthe US Air Force conducted airstrikes across Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on Thursday night, Houthi-owned Al-Masirah TV reported.
The areas the Houthi terror group claimed were struck include Sanaa, Hodeidah, Amran, and Marib governorates.
Northern Israel grapples with fears and the long road home - watch
As rockets fall silent—for now—residents, soldiers, builders, and entrepreneurs race to rebuild northern Israel, balancing trauma, hope, courage, and politics.
“Even if something like this happens again, I don’t think I’ll leave,” Miri Menashe, a cook and army reservist tells The Media Line, while standing outside her house in Metula, just meters from the Lebanese border.
Calm and defiant, her voice contrasts sharply with the empty streets around her. The war may have shifted south, but the sense of uncertainty remains deeply rooted for residents of Israel’s northern frontier.
Since October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched its deadly attack in southern Israel, much of the northern region has stood on edge.
Hamas health min. official claims changes to casualty list are part of ‘verification process'
Zaher al-Wahidi, an official from the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry claimed many of the removed names would likely be returned.
Changes in the data reflecting the number of Palestinian deaths in the Israel-Hamas war are the result of the “revision and verification process” and not manipulation or inflation by Hamas, Zaher al-Wahidi, an official for the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, told BBC News on Wednesday.
"The health ministry works towards having accurate data with high credibility,” Wahidi asserted. "In every list that gets shared, there is a greater verification and revision of the list. We cannot say that the health ministry removes names. It's not a removal process, rather it is a revision and verification process."
More than 3,000 names were removed from Hamas's casualty list from August and October. Hamas does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its figures.
Hundreds of Israelis, American Jews, protest against Itamar Ben-Gvir in New York City
Hundreds of Israelis and American Jews protested against National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir outside a New York City location where he was slated to speak on Thursday, KAN News reported.
Ben-Gvir was reportedly forced to use a side entrance after the protesters delayed his entry to the event.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.