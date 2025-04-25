Ben-Gvir backs Trump's Gaza vision, Houthi missile causes damage in Yemen

Dust rises from the site of strikes in Sanaa, Yemen March 15, 2025 (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

The US military said on Thursday a blast on Sunday near a UNESCO world heritage site in Yemen's capital city of Sanaa was caused by a Houthi missile and not an American airstrike.

The Houthi-run health ministry said a dozen people were killed in the US strike in a neighborhood of Sanaa. The Old City of Sanaa is a recognized UNESCO World Heritage Site.

President Donald Trump ordered the intensification of US strikes on Yemen last month, with his administration saying they will continue assaulting Iran-backed Houthi rebels until they stop attacking Red Sea shipping.