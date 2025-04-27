IDF intercepts Houthi missile, Hamas delegation leaves Cairo
Hamas published video reportedly showing hostage being rescued from tunnel • Iranian port explodes • Pope Francis's funeral finishes in Vatican
Russia to fund construction of new nuclear plant in Iran
On top of funding the construction of a new nuclear plant in Iran, Russia will supply Iran with 55 billion cubic meters per year.
Russia will fund the construction of a new nuclear plant in Iran, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said at the closing ceremony of the 18th Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.
The two countries will undertake "the construction of new nuclear energy facilities and the completion of phases two and three of the Bushehr power plant using Moscow's credit line," Paknejad said.Go to the full article >>
Sirens sound following launch of missile from Yemen
Sirens sounded in a number of areas in the Negev and the Dead Sea on Sunday morning following the launch of a missile from the Houthis in Yemen, the IDF confirmed.Go to the full article >>
Hamas delegation departs Cairo after talks with Egyptian officials - report
A Hamas delegation left Cairo on Saturday evening after holding talks with Egyptian officials regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Hamas announced in a statement on its Telegram on Saturday night.Go to the full article >>
Hamas publishes 'hostage rescue operation' teaser video
Hamas published a teaser video on Saturday showing terrorists digging through a destroyed tunnel to 'rescue' an unidentifiable Israeli hostage covered in dirt.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.