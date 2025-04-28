Netanyahu says Iran's nuclear program must go, No current prospect for reaching hostage deal

Mossad director David Barnea seen over a wall of hostage posters in Tel Aviv (illustrative) (photo credit: FLASH90)

Following Mossad Director David Barnea’s visit to Qatar, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post that, at present – with emphasis on at present – he sees no chance of bridging the gaps between Israel and Hamas to reach a hostage deal.

“If the positions of Israel and Hamas remain as they are now, then the gaps are unbridgeable for reaching an agreement,” the official stated.

Hamas is insisting that any deal must include a complete cessation of the war – with guarantees.