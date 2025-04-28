Netanyahu says Iran's nuclear program must go, No current prospect for reaching hostage deal
Amid US-Iran talks, Netanyahu says Iran's entire nuclear program must go
Israeli officials have long vowed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, an assertion Netanyahu repeated.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday repeated calls for Iran's entire nuclear infrastructure to be dismantled, as Washington and Tehran engage in talks for a nuclear accord.
The United States and Iran have so far held three rounds of indirect talks, mediated by Gulf state Oman, aimed at sealing a deal that would block Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon but also lift crippling economic sanctions imposed by Washington.
No current prospect for reaching hostage deal, Israeli official tells 'Post'
"If the positions of Israel and Hamas remain as they are now, then the gaps are unbridgeable for reaching an agreement," the official stated.
Following Mossad Director David Barnea’s visit to Qatar, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post that, at present – with emphasis on at present – he sees no chance of bridging the gaps between Israel and Hamas to reach a hostage deal.
Hamas is insisting that any deal must include a complete cessation of the war – with guarantees.
IDF targets high-quality Hezbollah weapons in Beirut building, US aware in advance
The strike in Lebanon was a risky move that would only be taken due to a much more dangerous and unusual threat, defense sources indicated.
The IDF struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the terror organization’s stronghold of Dahiyeh in southern Beirut, as the materials posed a significant threat to Israel, Defense Minister Israel Katz’s office confirmed on Sunday.
“Israel will not allow Hezbollah to build up its capabilities and pose any threat anywhere in Lebanon,” the ministry said. “The Lebanese government bears direct responsibility for preventing these threats.”
It also said Israel will insist on achieving its war objective of safely returning the residents of the North to their homes.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu claims Shin Bet head failed to warn him of October 7 attacks in affidavit
The prime minister, in his affidavit to the High Court of Justice, claimed Ronen Bar did not alert him to the dangers of Hamas's invasion.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a pointed and fiery sworn affidavit in response to Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) head Ronen Bar on Sunday, claiming mainly that the intelligence chief did not alert him properly to Hamas’s October 7 attack and did not embrace the dangers beforehand.
The affidavit, the deadline for which was extended from Thursday, addresses some of Bar's underlying tones and his points, but also ignores some.
Nahal Oz survivor reveals harrowing battle against Hamas on Oct. 7
The sole surviving combat IDF soldier told his story to N12 on Sunday about how he survived October 7 as Hamas terrorists infiltrated the base.
The sole surviving combat IDF soldier told his story to N12 on Sunday about how he survived October 7 as dozens of Hamas terrorists infiltrated the Nahal Oz military base, leaving 18 IDF soldiers defenseless and outnumbered.
Hamas's Nukhba terrorists knew where to strike. Their primary objective was the Chamal, the central operations room, which is the nerve center overseeing the sector. Inside, soldiers and operations coordinators sheltered, unable to mount a defense. As terrorists closed in, four combat soldiers - Yochai Duchan, Ibrahim Kharouba, Itay Ron, and Nimrod Eliraz - arrived to protect them.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.