24-year-old evacuated with hypothermia as Israel prepares for snowstorm

"If the passers-by who saw him had not called us at the 101 emergency line, the event could have ended in tragedy," MDA paramedic Ohad Porat said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 17, 2021 04:03
Jerusalem prepares snow plows ahead of expected snowfall, on February 16, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Jerusalem prepares snow plows ahead of expected snowfall, on February 16, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A 24-year-old man was evacuated to Poriya hospital with signs of hypothermia on Tuesday evening after passersby noticed him in a puddle, partially conscious, as the country prepares for a snowstorm, which is expected to hit certain parts of the country later in the night.
MDA paramedic Ohad Porat described the scene, saying in a statement that “It was raining and the temperature outside was very low, it was a real danger to his life." 
He emphasized the importance of the callers who saved the man, saying that "If the passers-by who saw him had not called us at the 101 emergency line, the event could have ended in tragedy. We put him in the heated ambulance, stripped him of his wet clothes, covered him with blankets and evacuated him in stable condition for further treatment at the hospital."
Starting on Wednesday morning, changes are expected in public transportation in the north of the country and in Jerusalem, in areas where snow is expected to fall.
According to Meteorological Service forecasts. Due to the stormy weather and the possibility of snow in the north of the country and in the Jerusalem mountains starting at night, there may be changes in the activity of the municipal and intercity bus lines, in the event of snow accumulation on the roads and their blockage.
According to forecasts, snow is expected to fall in the northern Golan Heights and the high peaks in the Galilee on Tuesday night and is expected to reach the northern mountains and the Jerusalem mountains on Wednesday. 
Towards Wednesday afternoon, the snow is expected to spread to the central mountains and the Jerusalem area, and will continue for periods throughout the night. On Thursday the rain will return and the snow will gradually thaw.
The National Public Transport Authority in the Transportation Ministry announced that in accordance with the weather forecasts, the municipal service in Safed and the intercity service to and from Safed, it will cease operations in the early morning hours, and will resume in accordance with future weather assessments.
If the snow piles up in the north of the country, in the mountains of central Israel and Jerusalem, both inner-city and long-distance public transportation will also be stopped in these areas. 
Israel Railways announced that on Wednesday it will extend the operating hours of the high-speed line to Jerusalem until 22:30, and will operate two trains per hour in each direction.


