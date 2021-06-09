The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

3 Jaffa residents arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on 12-year-old

One of the suspects was reportedly hospitalized for three days after the interrogation, with the hospital reporting that bruises were found on his body, Haaretz reported.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JUNE 9, 2021 20:51
A Molotov cocktail from the brawl between two rival families in Ramle, in which 69 locals were arrested by Israel Police, April 16, 2021. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
A Molotov cocktail from the brawl between two rival families in Ramle, in which 69 locals were arrested by Israel Police, April 16, 2021.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Police arrested three Jaffa residents last month on suspicion of attempted murder and arson with a nationalist motive after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at Jewish residences in the Ajami neighborhood and mistakenly hitting the Gintazi residence, seriously injuring 12-year-old Muhammad and lightly injuring his 10-year-old sister, the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court reported after a request by Walla News.
The man who allegedly threw the firebomb lives in Jaffa, but not in the Ajami neighborhood, where the two other suspects - who are brothers - live close by to the Gintazi family and know them well.  
According to the investigation, since he did not know the family, the place was not lit and there were no candles in the house for Ramadan, the suspect mistook the Gintazi house for a Jewish residence. At this point, the suspects fled the scene and hid with a relative.
The investigation reportedly revealed that the suspects were equipped with a large number of Molotov cocktails and began throwing them at windows and courtyards of houses on the neighborhood. 
A search of the suspects' residences turned up a submachine gun and multiple pistols. Police said they had investigated allegations of a real estate dispute between the suspects' family and the Gintazi family and found that there was no connection between the two.
Regarding the nationalist background of the acts, the police reportedly found photos and phone messages of a nationalist nature on the phones of the suspects.

The DNA of one of the brothers was found on bottles in two locations who Molotov cocktails were thrown that evening, including the Gintazi residence. In his investigation, he claimed others may have taken an old beer bottle of his, or perhaps stolen a piece of clothing from his laundry line.
The second brother was reportedly hospitalized for three days after the interrogation, with the hospital reporting that bruises were found on his body, Haaretz reported.
His lawyer, Ahmad Younes, claimed that he had not been informed about his client's hospitalization and that the Shin Bet had not agreed to inform him where his client was. 
"They blindfolded him. He did not even know where he was or who the investigator who gave him the beatings was," Younes said. "These are shocking acts that go against all the rules. This is a predatory violation of the suspect's rights."
The suspect who was hospitalized claimed to his lawyer that he had been questioned by a large number of interrogators in a way that did not allow him to know who was interrogating him, and thus - he said - forcing a confession out of him. The Shin Bet has denied the allegations. 
Haaretz reported that according to a police official, he was hospitalized due to a medical problem, unrelated to his interrogation.
All three deny the charges which have been brought against them.
The incident occurred during nationwide riots which gripped the country's mixed Jewish-Arab cities last month during Operation Guardian of the Walls.


Tags jaffa children molotov cocktail riot Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court judge
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Clear the air on the IDF's mysterious 'Officer X' - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Moderates know how to unify Israel - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why the new coalition is the right choice for Israel

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David May

Norwegian divestment illustrates weakness of campaign to boycott Israel

 By DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by