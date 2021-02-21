32-year old pregnant woman and her fetus die of COVID-19 at Hadassah

The woman entered the hospital last Tuesday when she began experiencing respiratory distress. Her condition quickly deteriorated and she began experiencing multisystem organ failure.

A multidisciplinary medical team made efforts to treat her, including performing prologined resuscitation efforts and delivering the fetus via emergency C-section in an effort to save it. She was 30 weeks pregnant.

Despite the mother being hooked up to an ECMO machine and the heroic work of the staff, ultimately they both died.

Hadassah said its staff is very emotional over the loss.

“The whole Hadassah team shares in the heavy grief of the family,” a statement read.

