32-year old pregnant woman and her fetus die of COVID-19 at Hadassah

The woman entered the hospital last Tuesday when she began experiencing respiratory distress.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 21, 2021 08:36
THE HADASSAH-UNIVERSITY Medical Center campus is seen in Ein Kerem. (photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
THE HADASSAH-UNIVERSITY Medical Center campus is seen in Ein Kerem.
(photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
A 32-year-old woman and her fetus died of COVID-19 over the weekend at Hadassah-University Medical Center, the hospital reported Sunday morning.
The woman entered the hospital last Tuesday when she began experiencing respiratory distress. Her condition quickly deteriorated and she began experiencing multisystem organ failure.
A multidisciplinary medical team made efforts to treat her, including performing prologined resuscitation efforts and delivering the fetus via emergency C-section in an effort to save it. She was 30 weeks pregnant.
Despite the mother being hooked up to an ECMO machine and the heroic work of the staff, ultimately they both died. 
Hadassah said its staff is very emotional over the loss.
“The whole Hadassah team shares in the heavy grief of the family,” a statement read. 


