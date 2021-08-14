The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

52-year-old woman hospitalized after allergic reaction to 3rd COVID shot

The Health Ministry said on Saturday that a 52-year-old woman was hospitalized Friday night after suffering an apparent allergic reaction to the third Pfizer vaccine.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 14, 2021 14:03
A coronavirus vaccine dose is seen being administered at a Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A coronavirus vaccine dose is seen being administered at a Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A 52-year-old woman was hospitalized Friday night at Ziv Medical Center in Safed after what appears to be an allergic reaction to receiving the third dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the Health Ministry reported.
She is hospitalized in the intensive care unit in serious but stable condition.
The patient is being examined to confirm the cause of her medical condition, and the Health Ministry is examining the details of the case.
According to the ministry, allergic reactions to vaccines, although rare, are familiar. Those who develop an allergic reaction to taking the Pfizer vaccine - or any other vaccine - are advised to consult their doctor before receiving any subsequent doses. 

In general, there have been few side effects from the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, including few allergic reactions.
A report published last week by Clalit Health Services showed that 88% of people who received the third shot of the coronavirus vaccine said they felt “similar” or “better” compared to how they felt in the days following receiving the second vaccine.

The health fund released a first report on the side effects of the third shot, based on data it captured from some 4,500 people over 60 out of the 240,000 of their members who received it at the time.
Some 24% reported pain at the site of injection, 6% swelling in the injection area and 1% swelling in the armpit. Another 15% of respondents said they experienced at least one systemic side effect. Some 9% reported fatigue, 6.1% feeling generally unwell, 4.3% headaches, 4.3% muscle pain, 2.1% joint pain, 1.4% fever, 0.7% vomiting or diarrhea and 0.1% rash.
Only 1% of respondents experienced any other symptoms: 0.4% reported difficulty breathing and 0.3% irregular heartbeat or chest pains. Similarly, only 1% of respondents said they sought medical treatment due to one or more of these side effects.

Clalit actively followed up with its members to solicit information about their side effects.

At the same time, the Health Ministry, which tracks passive reports of side effects, said Monday that less than 50 people out of 600,000 complained of vaccine side effects, which generally included pain at the site of injection, fever and nausea.
At this stage, around 750,000 people over the age of 60 have taken the third jab.
“We wish the patient complete health,” the ministry said in a statement regarding the 52-year-old woman.


Tags Israel vaccine Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's success in the fight against coronavirus is up to us

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel will pay a price for being on wrong side of the US-China fight

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Bennett should beware of CIA director William Burns - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Can Lebanon be cured by Hezbollah's crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Oded Revivi

A bird’s-eye view of the settlement enterprise after Area C announcement

 By ODED REVIVI
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Did archaeologists find the Trojan Horse?

Depiction of the story of the Trojan horse in the art of Gandhara. British Museum.
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by