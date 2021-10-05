The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

74-year-old Ethiopian Israeli murdered in May deserves justice, protestors say

Some 250 people demonstrated outside of the government meeting in Jerusalem on Tuesday demanding justice for the murder of 74-year-old Ethiopian Israeli Destao Bisset.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 5, 2021 16:13
PROTESTERS gather in Tel Aviv against police violence and discrimination following the death of 19-year-old Ethiopian-Israeli Solomon Tekah. (photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)
PROTESTERS gather in Tel Aviv against police violence and discrimination following the death of 19-year-old Ethiopian-Israeli Solomon Tekah.
(photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)
Some 250 people demonstrated outside of the government meeting in Jerusalem on Tuesday demanding that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett involve the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) in the investigation of the murder of 74-year-old Destao Bisset in Ramle in May.
Destao was run over by an electric bicycle shortly after a ceasefire was reached between Israel and Hamas during Operation Guardian of the Walls, leading investigators to believe that the incident may have been nationalistically motivated.
He died ten days later.
A number of people were arrested since the incident, but all of them were eventually released. 
"We just saw recently how the police knows how to catch the prisoners who escaped from Gilboa Prison, but when it comes to someone killed in the center of a city, on a road networked with cameras, they cannot," Destao's son-in-law Moshe Shata told Ynet News at the demonstration. 
"The murderers were not caught for four months. If the victim was someone else, they they would have known [how] to use their full powers, including the IDF," he said. 
"But when talking about a victim from the Ethiopian community, it seems that they thing they cam drag their feet. Destao was murdered and no one cares," he said.
The police responded to Ynet's query, "The Israel Police is continuing its investigative efforts to determine the circumstances of the incident and will do all it can in order to arrive at the truth. The family is in constant contact with police investigators and the regional command in order to receive updates." 

 


Tags Shin Bet police Ethiopian-Israeli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Two faces of Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The cost of Kamala validating 'Israeli genocide' speech - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

FDA decision to limit COVID booster shots didn't satisfy anyone - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Micah Halpern

People are being too optimistic about the end of COVID-19

 By MICAH HALPERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Eradicating the violence in the Arab sector

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by