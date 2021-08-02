Police arrest Arab teenager on suspicion of hit-and-run

Police arrested a 16-year-old Arab teenager last week suspecting him of the murder of a 74-year-old resident after he allegedly ran him over on an electric bicycle at the end of May, Haaretz reported . The minor was arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy.

The victim was run over shortly after a ceasefire was reached between Israel and Hamas during Operation Guardian of the Walls , leading investigators to believe if the incident was possibly nationalistically motivated, according to Haaretz.

The suspect's family criticized law enforcement in regards to how they conducted their investigation. The family rejected the notion that their relative committed the hit-and-run or if the situation was nationalistically motivated.

"We hope that security forces will properly interrogate any suspects, locate all others and bring them to justice. We very much hope that justice will be done soon and the murderers will rot behind bars," the victim's family told Haaretz.

The Arab teenager that is under questioning has no criminal record and maintained his right to remain silent during his first interrogation. His lawyer, Yossi Prenty, denies any connection he has to the incident, and that he has an alibi for being with his mother and brother at the time of the crash.

"With all the grief and pain for the victim's family, it seems puzzling to me that the police are trying to arrest a minor with no criminal record in such an incident," Prenty said.