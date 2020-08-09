A prayer for parents of new IDF inductees - watch

The prayer is published in 7 different languages: Hebrew, English, Russian, Amharic, Arabic, French and Spanish, so parents of all ethnicities to connect to the prayer. The prayer was adapted into a song performed by musician Kobi Oz.





"In these complicated days, our nation unites in support of our sons and daughters being drafted into the IDF," said Tzohar chairman Rabbi David Stav. "We at the Tzohar Rabbinical Association want to strengthen the spirits through prayer for the parents of those who enlist, that they can return to their homes in health and safety. "

Credit: Tzohar

