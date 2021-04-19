The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Abbas to J Street: US must rescind declaration of PLO as terror group

"A one-state solution, an apartheid state... is something neither, we nor the entire world would accept. A one-state solution will only perpetuate the conflict," Abbas said.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF, OMRI NAHMIAS  
APRIL 19, 2021 00:30
THEN-US VICE-PRESIDENT Joe Biden shakes hands with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah in 2016. (photo credit: DEBBIE HILL/REUTERS)
THEN-US VICE-PRESIDENT Joe Biden shakes hands with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah in 2016.
(photo credit: DEBBIE HILL/REUTERS)
The Biden administration must rescind the 1987 US determination that the Palestine Liberation Organization is a terror group, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas told the annual J Street Conference, as he spoke of the steps to re-establish ties between Washington and Ramallah.
"We seek to develop and strengthen bilateral relations with the new US administration for the common interest of both countries and the interest of peace and prosperity in our region," Abbas said in a virtual address to the US based gathering.
He explained that ties between the PA and the US had been severed when former US President Donald Trump was in the White House, but that the PA now sought to open a new page with the Biden administration.
"However, this requires the elimination of some obstacles, most important of which is removing the PLO name from the terrorism list pursuant to the Congress Anti-Terrorist Act of 1987," Abbas said as he referenced the legislation that marked the PLO as a terror group. 
Most American presidents until Trump had waived the act, thereby allowing for ties between the PLO and the US. Rather than reinstate the waiver, Abbas wants the act to be rescinded.
He asked J Street to help the PA sway the Biden administration and the US Congress "to repeal all laws that block the road toward enhancing Palestinian-US relations."
Abbas appeared to reference laws put in place during the Trump administration to prevent direct financial assistance to the PA from the American government as long as the PA provided monthly stipends to jailed terrorists and to families of terrorists.
"On our part, we will remove all obstacles to achieve this goal. The continuity of these laws is frustrating and un-constructive," Abbas said.
Abbas reaffirmed his support for a two-state resolution to the conflict based on the pre-1967 lines.
"We believe in the two-state solution based on pre-June 1967 borders based on international law" with "East Jerusalem as its capital," Abbas said.
Such a Palestinian capital, Abbas said, would be "an open city for all believers and followers of the three monotheistic religions. Only then will the states of Palestine and Israel be able to prosper and live side by side in peace and security."
Despite his pledge to re-establish ties with the US, he clarified that he was no longer viewed as the sole broker of a peace process and called instead of negotiation process with Israel led by the Quartet, which is made up of the US, the United Nations and the European Union and Russia.
"We are ready to resume peace negotiations with our Israeli counterpart on the basis of international legitimacy resolution, the signed agreements, and under the auspices of the international Quartet," Abbas said.
He warned against an entrenched "occupation" and Israeli "apartheid" like practices and a descent into a one-state solution to the conflict unless negotiations last held in 2014 were resumed.
"Moving away from the two-state solution will eventually lead to a de facto one-state solution, an apartheid state, and this is something neither, we nor the entire world would accept. A one-state solution will only perpetuate the conflict," Abbas said.
On Friday Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi also called on the Palestinian to negotiate a peace deal with Israel. Neither side had put forward a positive peace initiative. The Biden administration has not made resulting the conflict a top priority, nor is it likely that talks could be held until Israel has a government and the PA has held leadership elections this summer. 
Former prime minister Ehud Olmert also spoke of the importance of a two-state resolution to the conflict, noting that it was the sole solution, when he gave a visual address to the J Street conference.
"It has to be realized, and it can be realized," he said. "I am a firm believer that even today, if the two sides will sit together, we can resolve this conflict on that basis."
Olmert went on to say that "what we need to do is to agree that the Palestinian state will be established on the basis of the '67 borders. There will be some changes in the border, but the total size of territory will remain as it was in 67." He said that about 5% of the West Bank will be annexed to Israel, "and equal sized territories of what Israel was before 1967 will be part of the Palestinian state."  


Tags Palestinian Authority plo j street Biden administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The education system's return reflects Israel's corona success story

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu is beating war drums for personal gain - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's Holocaust Remembrance Day speech a wretched insult - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

The Israel Prize is a privilege, not a right - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
5

St. Vincent Volcano: Only those vaccinated for COVID-19 can evacuate - PM

People walk on the side of a road as smoke and ash billow in the background from La Soufriere volcano after it erupted on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent April 9, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by